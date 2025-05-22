Max Verstappen adopts Franz Hermann persona to SKIP major F1 event

Max Verstappen has once again assumed the pseudonym Franz Hermann and skipped a major event on Formula 1’s social calendar.

The Dutchman’s hidden persona emerged this month after he competed in an official Nurburgring Endurance Series test in Emil Frey Racing's Ferrari 296 GT3 car.

However, to avoid the attention of the media and fans, Verstappen competed under a fake name - Franz Hermann - with the media banned from covering his laps around the Nurburgring Nordschleife

Following the test, Verstappen’s secret identity was fully uncovered and Franz Hermann has since become popular with F1 fans, with the sport itself even in on the joke in Imola.

Instead of Verstappen's name on the timing sheets after FP1 at the Emilia-Romagna GP, F1 replaced it with Franz Hermann and shared on their social media.

Now, not long after Franz Hermann’s initial reveal to the world, the name has been spotted again - and was utilised by the Dutchman to skip a major F1 event in Monaco this week.

Max Verstappen snubs F1 movie screening

The stars of F1 assembled in Monaco on Wednesday evening and were treated to the first screening of the F1 movie, which will be released in theatres on June 25.

Each seat in the cinema was reserved with the name of the drivers and team principals who were invited to attend, and those who had gathered were photographed after the screening.

However, not every driver was present with two crucial stars missing, as four-time world champion Verstappen did not appear in the photo, nor did Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

In a post via Aston Martin's social media, Fernando Alonso was confirmed as the only driver present from the Silverstone outfit's F1 lineup, with the team revealing that the two-time champion was joined only by Andy and Sarah Cowell and Lawrence and Raquel Stroll at the private movie night at the Grimaldi Forum.

The reason for Stroll’s absence is unknown but Verstappen’s activities were plain to see online as he took part in an online racing stream, once again under the name Franz Hermann.

Verstappen’s setup was completed with a hot pink steering reel, as he skipped the major event in the F1 calendar and demonstrated just how committed he is to racing, even ahead of the Monaco GP.

Regardless of his commitments elsewhere, Red Bull's star driver did make it to the paddock on Thursday, May 22, ahead of his return to the FIA press conferences.

