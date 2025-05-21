Major Monaco Grand Prix change confirmed after official F1 meeting

A significant change to this weekend's Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix was confirmed following a meeting between the sport's key figures.

The principality has hosted F1's most glamorous race for more than seven decades, and continues to be one of the most highly anticipated events on the racing calendar.

Even the most experienced drivers have come undone at the famous street circuit over the years, with overtaking almost impossible and peril lying behind every turn.

But while there's no doubt that the nerves of those lining up on the grid at lights out will be frayed after 78 laps of tension-filled racing, the spectacle has become rather predictable for those watching on, with whoever starts on pole highly likely - barring a disaster - to come out on top.

It was therefore announced prior to the 2025 campaign getting under way that the FIA intended to make a major alteration by introducing a mandatory two-stop strategy for all drivers.

And following the second meeting of the F1 Commission last month - chaired by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis and F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali - the update to the regulations was agreed upon.

The sport's governing body hope the new rule will help bring about more strategic variation to proceedings, with team bosses forced to rethink their approach to a race which has recently been labelled dull in some quarters.

Title rivals set to renew battle in Monaco

McLaren's Oscar Piastri heads into this weekend as championship leader after enjoying an excellent start to the season.

The Australian entered 2025 as an outsider to challenge defending champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Lando Norris, but he has emerged as a serious contender after winning four of the first seven races.

He currently holds a 13-point advantage over his McLaren partner, with Verstappen a further nine back following his victory at last weekend's Imola GP.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrated an emotional win at his home race in 2024, but will need to upset the odds if he is to repeat the trick having finished on the podium just once so far this year.

