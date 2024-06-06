close global

Ferrari star admits CRYING at the wheel in behind the scenes footage

A Ferrari F1 driver has admitted things got a bit too much under the helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The streets of Monte Carlo provide a unique test to all 20 drivers on the grid, with victory around the circuit very prestigious.

Last time out, it was Charles Leclerc who took the victory, with the Monegasque driver putting an end to his bad luck at his home race.

Previously, Leclerc had scored two pole positions in Monaco, but had failed to convert either of them into a race victory due to errors by either himself or his team.

Charles Leclerc took his first Monaco GP victory
Charles Leclerc has admitted crying in his Ferrari

Emotional Charles Leclerc admission

Leclerc ensured to convert his third Monaco pole position into victory, though, and it appears his entire race week was caught on camera.

A recent vlog uploaded to the Ferrari man's YouTube channel showcases what the he got up to pre and post-race, and includes behind the scenes footage in which he made an emotional admission.

"Two laps to the end I was starting to cry in the car,” Leclerc explained in his YouTube video.

‌“Every time I was thinking of the victory, I was emotional and then I was thinking ‘Charles, stop it’.

‌“On the last lap I was leaving a gap of a metre with the wall. I was being careful.”

Following his win in Monaco, Leclerc sits second in the drivers standings, 31 points adrift of Max Verstappen at the top.

Red Bull Ferrari Charles Leclerc Michael Schumacher Monaco Grand Prix Monaco GP
