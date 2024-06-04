F1 Off the Track Schumacher family 'forced to sell' champion's personal items Sam Cook Photo: © IMAGO

Some of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher's personal items are being sold in order to help his family pay for medical bills, according to reports. Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers to have ever graced the sport, with his record for world championship titles shared with Lewis Hamilton, and sitting second in both the all-time race victories and all-time pole positions lists. F1 Headlines:

The German originally retired in 2006, but sensationally returned to the sport in 2010, racing with the Mercedes team. He then retired for a second time in 2012, finally putting his illustrious career to bed.

In 2013, however, a horrific skiing incident in the French Alps left Schumacher with life-threatening injuries, and little information has been given on the legend's condition since.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion

Michael Schumacher won five world championship titles with Ferrari

Schumachers selling luxury items

Schumacher's wife Corinna has protected the now-55-year-old from the public eye, while the pair's son Mick Schumacher has excelled in his own racing career.

The German champion left hospital in September 2014, and has been recovering from home ever since.

According to the Italian Repubblica newspaper, the cost of Schumacher's recovery is overwhelming the family, with the Italian publication reporting that his medical bills cost around €7m per year.

A huge collection of Schumacher's watches went under the hammer in an auction last month ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, and Italian media are now suggesting that he is selling luxury villas and private jets in order to help the family cover costs.

