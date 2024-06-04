close global

Red Bull F1 CONFIRM driver signing with major announcement

Formula 1 giants Red Bull have confirmed that Sergio Perez will remain as their driver after putting pen to paper on signing a new contract.

The Milton Keynes-based team have been the subject of numerous driver contract discussions, with Carlos Sainz rumoured to have his heart set on returning.

F1 Headlines: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 'in trouble' as team issues deepen for Horner

However, Perez's future with the world champions has now been confirmed for the 2025 and 2026 seasons with a two-year extension following a strong start to the season that has seen him claim four podiums.

Since signing with the front-runners in 2021, Perez has won five races with Red Bull, and managed to finish runner-up in the 2023 drivers' championship behind team-mate Max Verstappen, but has not been able to get the better of the Dutchman in any of their three seasons alongside each other.

Sergio Perez has signed a new contract with Red Bull
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been team-mates since 2021

Red Bull's 2025 driver lineup

Perez's previous contract would have seen the Mexican driver depart Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season, something that seemed nailed on following a disappointing 2023.

The 34-year-old has not claimed a race victory in over a year, despite driving what team principal Christian Horner described as the 'most successful car in F1 history' throughout 2023.

However, his performances this season have seemingly improved, finishing second to Verstappen in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan, as well as claiming a podium at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Although his qualifying performances have been disappointing, the Mexican has done enough to remain as Verstappen's team-mate into the sport's new regulations coming ahead of 2026.

READ MORE: Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

