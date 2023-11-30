Red Bull boss delivers VERDICT on 'most successful car in F1 history'

Sam Cook

Thursday 30 November 2023 09:57

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has praised his team's record-breaking car in 2023 as the best in Formula 1 history.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit managed to win 21 of the 22 races during the season, with Carlos Sainz's fantastic victory at the Singapore Grand Prix being the only blot on that record.

They claimed their second consecutive world championship double, with the dominant Max Verstappen claiming his third successive title, cementing himself as one of the all-time greats of the sport.

Red Bull's year was the closest any team have come to achieving a 'perfect season' since McLaren in 1988, who also lost just once in a 16-race season.

Red Bull, led by the supreme Max Verstappen, almost completed a perfect season in 2023

Red Bull won the constructors' championship and the drivers' championship in 2023

McLaren were the last team to come so close to a perfect season, with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna at the wheel

Horner: Red Bull record is 'insane'

Now, Horner has said that he holds no regrets over the fact that his team could not complete a 100% sweep of all races in 2023.

"I never dreamt about it [the clean sweep] and you guys [the media] have been asking me since about race three, ‘Do you think you can win all the races this year?’," he told Motorsport.com.

“To win 21 out of the 22 races is insanity. For Max to have led over 1000 laps, for him to have won 19 races, to have broken McLaren’s record from ’88, to have broken Seb’s [Vettel] record from 2013 – the win ratios, all the percentages that he’s hit.

“This car will go down in history certainly for a considerable period of time as the most successful car in Formula 1 history.”

