Rosberg ranks Verstappen in his top five drivers of ALL-TIME

Nico Rosberg has stated that Max Verstappen should be considered among the top five drivers of all-time within Formula 1.

Rosberg knows a thing or two about making it right to the very top, having clinched his one and only title with Mercedes in 2016.

Verstappen clinched his third world title in as many years during the sprint weekend in Qatar, finally rubber stamping what had been a long-time coming.

And before lights went out in Qatar, Rosberg insisted that Verstappen should now be considered one of the all-time greats.

Rosberg: Verstappen is a phenomenon

“It’s really historic," he told Sky Sports F1. "It’s unbelievable, the run of form he’s had. The level that he’s driving at, the records he’s beating.

"On for three titles now in a row, unreal. He’s really getting close to those even top five greatest of all time now.

"It’s spectacular with the way he’s driving. He’s really getting close to the Fangios and Schumachers and Sennas and Hamiltons. Phenomenal."

