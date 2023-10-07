Verstappen explains SHOCK Sprint Shootout result at Qatar Grand Prix

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 7 October 2023 18:01 - Updated: 18:02

Max Verstappen cited 'tricky' driving conditions as the reason behind his rare failure to secure pole in Qatar's Sprint Shootout.

The Dutchman needs only to finish P6 or higher to secure a third consecutive drivers championship in the Sprint race and is in a commanding position to do just that having qualified in third.

During SQ3, the Red Bull star had his first lap time deleted due to track limit violations, and his second attempt was less than perfect.

As a result, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will start ahead of him on Saturday evening.

Max Verstappen could only finish third quickest in the Sprint Shootout

Verstappen will have to fight past Lando Norris if he's to win the Sprint

Sprint race will be 'interesting'

"It was just quite tricky," he told Sky Sports F1. "Also with the wind, the car moving around probably a little bit more than yesterday.

"Probably also not the best lap of my life. It’s okay, P3 is still [good], quite a few laps in the sprint as well. It will be quite interesting I think.

Verstappen felt wind played a large part in his failure to secure pole

“Normally, our car should be good in the heat. I think we just couldn’t really get it together for the quali.

"[It] will be tough [to overtake], but it also depends on how your tyres are staying alive. Wear is high I think, so let’s see if we have a bit of a better race pace."

