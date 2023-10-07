McLaren lock out front row as Verstappen closes in on title in Qatar Sprint Shootout

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 7 October 2023 16:15

McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris made amends for a poor Friday by taking pole and second position in the Qatar Sprint Shootout.

Max Verstappen also took a huge stride towards clinching his third consecutive world championship in Qatar by taking third in the Sprint Shootout.

Newly introduced tyre regulations and an additional practice session dominated the early Saturday headlines, with a 10-minute familiarisation practice session introduced to Saturday's schedule following safety-related track modifications.

However, the evening is set to be all about Verstappen and his mission to secure the title.

Verstappen knows that he only needs three points from this evening’s Sprint race to put the cherry on top of what has been an exceptional season for him and Red Bull, and barring any disasters, that now looks increasingly likely.

Behind Piastri and Norris in the Shootout were Verstappen, followed by Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Oscar Piastri took pole while Lando Norris followed closely behind

McLaren fight back

With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri having their highly competitive qualifying laps deleted on Friday, the McLaren duo were in a defiant mood as they sought to make amends.

And that they did, both looking quick and securing P1 and P2.

Max Verstappen took third but only needs to finish sixth or higher in the race to win his third drivers title

Verstappen closes in on title

Verstappen has won two of the previous three Sprint races this season and has put himself in a commanding position to do the same in Qatar.

His focus will turn to winning the Sprint races later this evening, knowing a P6 finish or higher will land him his third consecutive Drivers World Championship.

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of Sprint qualifying in SQ2

Hamilton knocked out in SQ2

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton's struggles in Qatar continued as, having described his Friday qualifying session as 'average', he was knocked out in the second Sprint Shootout.

He would have qualified for SQ3 had he not been penalised for exceeding track limits - which a number of drivers have been punished by stewards for already this weekend.

As a result, he is set to start the Sprint race from 12th.

More to follow…