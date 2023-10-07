Tyler Foster

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton experienced a disappointing sprint qualifying in Qatar, as the Mercedes driver got knocked out in Q2 and will start the sprint in P12.

With some changes made overnight to the Lusail track layout, drivers continued to struggle to stay within the confines of track limits during the sprint qualifying session. One of those was Hamilton, who had already had a lap time deleted in Q1.

With seconds left in Q2, Hamilton sat in ninth and needed to improve to avoid being knocked out. However, a below par final flying lap saw the British driver only rise up to sixth on the timing tower, while his team-mate Russell managed second fastest. Unfortunately for Hamilton, his best lap would not stand as it was quickly deleted for track limits at turn five.

With this deletion, he would finish down in twelfth and miss out on Q3 by a few things. Ironically, his final lap would not have been quick enough to see him move through to Q3 anyway.

