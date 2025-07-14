Brutal Aston Martin sacking can hand George Russell F1 lifeline

George Russell's long-term F1 future with Mercedes is under threat by the mouthwatering potential transfer if Max Verstappen leaves Red Bull.

Both Russell and Toto Wolff confirmed during the British Grand Prix that talks had taken place with Dutch superstar Verstappen, and it would likely be Russell that would be under threat in the scenario that Verstappen signed with the team.

That's because of both the intense rivalry between Verstappen and Russell, and the fact that 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli is seen as the future for the Brackley outfit, after some stunning performances in his rookie season.

Both Antonelli and Russell are currently set to be out of contract at the end of the 2025 season, and neither of their futures beyond that are certain.

For Russell, however, Mercedes don't seem to be the only option, following some brilliant performances so far this season.

Recent rumours have linked Aston Martin with a swoop for Russell ahead of 2026 regulation changes, with the Silverstone-based team hoping to become a challenger for world championships in the future.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso make up Aston Martin's current lineup

Would Aston Martin sack Lance Stroll?

The main hurdle stopping a potential move for Russell is the fact that current Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll is the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, and the Canadian would have to make the brutal decision to axe his own son.

Stroll junior would likely be given a comfortable position within the team in the result of a potential sacking, but the removal of the 26-year-old from a full-time seat with his father's team would go down as one of the most brutal moves in F1 history.

Particularly when you consider his 2025 season to date, where performances have been much improved compared to his efforts in both 2023 and 2024.

Stroll has scored 20 points already so far this season, only four off his tally in the whole of 2024, and sits up in 12th in the drivers' standings.

What's more, Stroll is also contracted until the end of 2026, and the team have constantly reiterated that they are happy with their current lineup and have no plans to end Stroll's contract early.

However, surely the prospect of an in-form Russell joining the team would be too big an opportunity to miss out on?

Fernando Alonso is a two-time world champion

Would Aston Martin sack Fernando Alonso?

An equally brutal sacking of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso could, of course, be the other option.

Alonso has not performed to the levels of previous years in 2025, and is behind his team-mate in the drivers' championship.

Couple that with the fact that the Spaniard is now 43 years of age, and Aston Martin could potentially argue that they are trying to plan for the future by having 26-year-old Stroll and 27-year-old Russell as their pairing for 2026.

Alonso has not strictly ruled out staying in F1 beyond the end of the 2026 season, but has only scored 14 points from the first 12 races of 2025 and may just be beginning to show his age after an illustrious career.

Should Mercedes announce the blockbuster signing of Verstappen during the summer break, Russell will surely be hot property around the paddock, and Aston Martin would likely face stiff competition from the likes of Cadillac, Red Bull and Alpine for the Brit's signature.

