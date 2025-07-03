close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Toto Wolff, Max Verstappen, George Russell

Max Verstappen in Mercedes love triangle as Red Bull exit fears swirl

Max Verstappen in Mercedes love triangle as Red Bull exit fears swirl

Toto Wolff, Max Verstappen, George Russell

Toto Wolff is a man at the centre of a love triangle - between two warring parties nonetheless - after the Austrian Grand Prix ignited the possibility of a Red Bull exit for Max Verstappen.

The media can make much out of sporting rivalries, but the drama between Verstappen and George Russell has highlighted a clearly strained relationship between the pair.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit clause 'active' as Red Bull make official driver announcement ahead of British GP

From their tense exchanges at the 2024 Qatar GP, to their on track mayhem in Spain, Russell and Verstappen will never enjoy harmony with their next incident a matter of when not if.

This is why they can never be team-mates, and why Wolff has an almighty headache to sort out as rumours continue to swirl heading to this weekend's British GP.

Wolff confirmed conversations had been held with Verstappen in Austria, despite claiming earlier in the year he was not going to flirt with the idea of signing the champion.

Speaking to the media at the Austrian GP, Wolff responded to this contradiction and said: "Define flirting. No, nothing's changed. There is no ‘flirt’ in that sense. Depends how you act. You can flirt, or you have conversations."

Who should Wolff sign at Mercedes?

Toto Wolff has a driver signing dilemma

Initially, it was Russell who confirmed that Mercedes had engaged in discussions with Verstappen, on which Wolff was further questioned and provided a cryptic response on the details of these conversations.

"Whether I like it or not, I like what George says, and I'm always supportive of the driver," Wolff said.

"There's no such thing as saying things I wouldn't want him to say. I think we are very transparent in the team for what we do, what we plan, and we've been like that since I was put in charge. So that's not the issue.

"At the moment, clearly, you need to explore what's happening in the future, but it doesn't change anything of what I said before about George or about Kimi, about the line-up that I'm extremely happy to have."

Wolff also refused to reveal the details of Mercedes' talks with Verstappen, and added: "Well, you make it sound like we have been asking when do you want to join and here are the terms.

"That's not how it is and how it works. I come back to my previous answer. I just want to have the conversations behind closed doors, not town halls.

"We have two drivers that have been in our program since a long time, drivers that I'm perfectly happy to have, drivers that will do great in the future of the team. So it's a bit different, the situation."

There will come a period where Wolff will have to choose between Verstappen and Russell, particularly if Mercedes are competitive in 2026.

Whether he decides to opt for loyalty and reliability or the allure of a four-time world champion, the conundrum itself speaks of how desirable Mercedes are as a team and the confidence that they will get these next set of regulations right.

READ MORE: Ferrari summon Lewis Hamilton to London ahead of British Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes George Russell Toto Wolff Austrian Grand Prix
Horner hits back at Russell 'frustration' over Mercedes contract
F1 News & Gossip

Horner hits back at Russell 'frustration' over Mercedes contract

  • July 1, 2025 10:59
Wolff reveals Mercedes contract decision deadline amid Verstappen talks
Mercedes

Wolff reveals Mercedes contract decision deadline amid Verstappen talks

  • July 1, 2025 09:12

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton given new Ferrari role as F1 legend returns to Silverstone

  • 32 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen in Mercedes love triangle as Red Bull exit fears swirl

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

FIA presidency race takes fresh twist as ex-F1 steward set to launch rival bid

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari summon Lewis Hamilton to London ahead of British Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen exit clause 'active' as Red Bull make official driver announcement ahead of British GP

  • Today 16:00
Off the track

Where to buy the best McLaren F1 merch ahead of 2025 British Grand Prix

  • Today 15:14
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2025

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x