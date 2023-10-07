F1 Sprint Shootout Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 times as Verstappen misses out on pole for sprint race

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 7 October 2023

Max Verstappen will not start on pole for Saturday's sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix, as the Red Bull star was kept off top spot by Oscar Piastri in the final sprint qualifying session at the Losail International Circuit.

Piastri set an unbeaten time of 1:24.454s and will start on the front row alongside Lando Norris for the upcoming sprint race.

Verstappen will line up alongside George Russell on the second row, with Carlos Sainz rounding off the top five following a late lap-time deletion for Fernando Alonso that saw him drop to P9.

Yet arguably the main shock came as Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of SQ2, where he could only record the 12th fastest time of the session.

Hamilton was joined by Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Liam Lawson and Zhou Guanyu as those who failed to take part in SQ3.

Ahead of sprint qualifying, a 10-minute familiarisation practice session was added to Saturday's schedule after alterations were made to the track in the name of safety.

The grid for Saturday's sprint race is now slowly starting to take shape.

F1 Sprint Shootout Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2023

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 1:24.454s

2. Lando Norris (McLaren)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

ELIMINATED IN SQ2

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

12. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

13. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

14. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri)

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

ELIMINATED IN SQ1

16. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

17. Alex Albon (Williams)

18. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

19. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

