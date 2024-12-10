Verstappen discusses ‘very WEIRD’ F1 incident

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has delivered a strong verdict over a controversial penalty awarded before the 2024 season came to a close.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the final round of the year, and brought plenty of drama along with it.

Before even setting foot on track at the Yas Marina Circuit, Verstappen and George Russell were at the centre of a nasty feud, still very publicly taking shots at each other during Thursday's media day over an incident that occurred at the previous event in Qatar.

The penultimate race of 2024 saw both the Red Bull star and Russell called to the stewards' room at the Lusail International Circuit, leading to a one-place grid penalty being handed to the Dutchman which demoted him from pole position ahead of the race.

The decision by the FIA meant that Russell had been promoted to pole for the Qatar GP instead, with both him and the stewards declaring that Verstappen had been driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap, impeding Russell.

George Russell and Max Verstappen have been embroiled in a heated debate off-track

Regardless of the one-place penalty, Max Verstappen still claimed victory at the Qatar GP

Verstappen pursues debate over Qatar penalty

During last weekend's Abu Dhabi GP, Verstappen launched a fierce tirade towards Russell, claiming he is two-faced and suggesting he is far from the friendly persona he attempts to give off.

Russell then defended his actions and denied Verstappen's claims, instead claiming to have been involved in a series of shocking X-rated conversations with Verstappen.

Discussing the initial penalty during the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, Verstappen said: "Honestly, I just didn't understand. I didn't even know why I was in there [the Stewards' room].

"Honestly, when I was in there, I was just trying to explain the story behind it. I was just trying to be nice.

Max Verstappen's FIA grid penalty last time out has led to a bitter feud

"I think Fernando came out of the pits with new tyres and I think it was quite clear that weekend with the new tyres, you have to push quite hard on the out lap to get temp. So out of Turn 10, I see him in the mirror, flying. I'm like, ‘OK, I'll let him by, whatever, and then I’ll just sort myself out’.

"Then, of course, everything slowed up in front, because there were quite a few cars. And I slowed down as well because I don't want to then speed up, try to ruin their preparation as well."

Verstappen went on to recall being in the stewards' room, describing the situation as 'very weird'.

"So yeah, when I got called to the stewards, it was a big surprise to me, because I didn't really impede anyone. I think also on the slow lap, we all drive on our normal lines because we're all trying not to pick up dirt anyway. It's not necessary when everyone is driving slow. But then, yeah, I don't know how they came, of course, to that conclusion," the F1 champion explained.

"It was, of course, for me, very disappointing, because, by actually trying to stay out of trouble, you put yourself in trouble and also I think, at that point of the season, almost the end of the season, I don't want to be fighting with anyone. They come after me after qualifying, like, ‘why didn't you ruin my lap, to start my lap? What are you doing?’

"So I'm like, oh, I don't want to put myself in that position. But basically, by doing that, I put myself in that position where I had to be going to the stewards. And I felt straight away when I was in there, it was not going to go anywhere.

"So it was very weird."

