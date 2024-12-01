F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The starting grid for the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix has been decided after qualifying on Saturday at Lusail International Circuit.
Max Verstappen thought he had achieved his first pole position since the Austrian GP, before a late penalty took it away from the Dutchman.
The four-time world champion was followed by George Russell – who has now been promoted to pole – and Lando Norris in P3, who will be eager to snatch the lead from the Mercedes star at the first corner.
Sergio Perez, who suffered a woeful sprint race performance on Saturday, managed to make it into Q3 and will start the grand prix P9, just above the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.
McLaren have gained the upper hand going into Sunday's race ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' championship, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz claiming P5 and P7 on the grid and behind both of their rivals.
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 starting grid
1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:20.575
2. *Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:20:520 (includes a one-place grid penalty)
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.252
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.309
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.332
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.491
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.521
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.731
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.905
10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.980
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
12. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
16. Alex Albon [Williams]
17. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
*Verstappen has been handed a one-place grid penalty for the Qatar Grand Prix.
Qatar Grand Prix Race - Sunday, December 1, 2024
The race in Qatar kicks off today, Saturday, December 1, at 7pm local time.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below!
Local time (AST): 7pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 5pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 4pm Sunday
United States (EST): 11am Sunday
United States (CST): 10am Sunday
United States (PST): 8am Sunday
