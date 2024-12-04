McLaren boss delivers DAMNING FIA assessment after shock penalty issued

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has delivered a stark warning to the FIA, offering a bold assessment of Formula 1's governing body following a controversial penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Lando Norris had hoped for a strong result ahead of the main event last Sunday, starting the race in P3, however, a 10-second stop/go penalty for failing to slow under yellow-flagged conditions eliminated any such hope.

The papaya outfit looked strong earlier in the weekend at Lusail, having led the pack during the sprint race, securing a much-needed 1-2 after Norris handed team-mate Oscar Piastri the win, with the constructors' championship now at the forefront of their minds.

After a chaotic grand prix in Qatar however, it was Piastri once again who came out on top out of the McLaren driver duo, with Norris only managing a P10 finish after the penalty which many among the paddock considered rather harsh.

Not only did Norris fall far behind the podium position of his team-mate, but it also meant Stella and his team have now been forced into a fight to the wire next time out in Abu Dhabi, with just 21 points now separating them from closest rivals Ferrari in the battle for the constructors' title.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured a 1-2 at the Sprint Race in Qatar

Andrea Stella was unimpressed with the penalty that cost McLaren the title in Qatar

Stella issues FIA warning

Speaking to Sky F1 following the chequered flag in Qatar, Stella said: "Well the race itself was actually unfolding in a very strong way.

"In terms of the final result with Lando, this affected the overall result dramatically by the penalty, which meant that we only came out with Lando with two points when it could have been a victory.

"Definitely we have the sense that we have missed a significant opportunity to close the matter here in Qatar."

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished ahead of Lando Norris in Qatar

Whilst Stella believed Norris being punished for not lifting under yellow flags was fair, he delivered a damning assessment of the FIA's decision-making when discussing if he had ever known such a case for it to be a 10-second stop/go penalty.

"So we checked the data, effectively Lando stays flat out, we have to say that the sector appeared yellow as soon as Lando had entered the sector but the requirement is very clear, you need to lift and it is the responsibility of the driver to recognise that you are in a yellow sector and you need to back off," Stella continued.

"At the same time, I think it’s quite peculiar that the yellow flag was deployed and then was removed but actually the situation in that sector was the same, there was debris on track but at some time it deserved a yellow flag and then a few seconds after it didn’t which is just unfortunate I would say.

"In the application of the penalty, I think we have lost any sense of proportion and any sense of specificity, can we look specifically at the infringement at the level of danger associated to the situation and in fact the yellow flag was removed and then judge using these kind of elements, proportion and specificity rather than taking a look at any kind of rule book probably full of dust on top of it and then apply without any sense of critical approach.

"So from this point of view I think there’s an opportunity to do better from the FIA."

