FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment

The FIA have confirmed a late penalty for Mercedes star George Russell following an incident at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The penultimate round of the 2024 Formula 1 season concluded under controversial circumstances at the Lusail International Circuit, with Russell handed a five-second penalty.

The Mercedes star experienced a rollercoaster weekend in Qatar, first disappointed to have missed out on pole after Saturday's qualifying, yet then elated to have been bumped up to the front row following a bizarre one-place grid penalty to Max Verstappen.

The pair were reportedly involved in heated exchanges throughout the weekend, with an on-track interaction between Russell and the four-time champion landing the Red Bull star with an FIA penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly, at the disadvantage of Russell.

Following the main event on Sunday however, Russell was slapped with a five-second penalty, meaning he had still held on to his disappointing P4 finish.

Russell handed additional FIA punishment

Having investigated the 26-year-old for failing to maintain a 10-car length distance behind the Safety Car, the sport's governing body has now confirmed Russell will also be handed a penalty point - his first across a rolling 12-month period.

In an official document from the FIA, it was declared: "The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing and in-car video evidence.

"The evidence clearly showed that Car 63 was more than 125 metres, which is more than 20 car lengths, behind the car in front during the Safety Car period."

