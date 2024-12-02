close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment

FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment

FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment

FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment

The FIA have confirmed a late penalty for Mercedes star George Russell following an incident at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The penultimate round of the 2024 Formula 1 season concluded under controversial circumstances at the Lusail International Circuit, with Russell handed a five-second penalty.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

READ MORE: FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix

The Mercedes star experienced a rollercoaster weekend in Qatar, first disappointed to have missed out on pole after Saturday's qualifying, yet then elated to have been bumped up to the front row following a bizarre one-place grid penalty to Max Verstappen.

The pair were reportedly involved in heated exchanges throughout the weekend, with an on-track interaction between Russell and the four-time champion landing the Red Bull star with an FIA penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly, at the disadvantage of Russell.

Following the main event on Sunday however, Russell was slapped with a five-second penalty, meaning he had still held on to his disappointing P4 finish.

George Russell was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Max Verstappen in Qatar
Mercedes endured a tricky race all round at the Qatar GP

F1 RESULTS: Title battle takes MASSIVE penalty twist in chaotic Qatar Grand Prix

Russell handed additional FIA punishment

Having investigated the 26-year-old for failing to maintain a 10-car length distance behind the Safety Car, the sport's governing body has now confirmed Russell will also be handed a penalty point - his first across a rolling 12-month period.

In an official document from the FIA, it was declared: "The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing and in-car video evidence.

"The evidence clearly showed that Car 63 was more than 125 metres, which is more than 20 car lengths, behind the car in front during the Safety Car period."

READ MORE: FIA slam Norris with SHOCK Qatar GP penalty as F1 title battle takes huge swing

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes George Russell Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Formula 1 season Lusail International Circuit
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
F1 driver replacement target in Qatar Grand Prix 'talks'
Latest F1 News

F1 driver replacement target in Qatar Grand Prix 'talks'

  • Yesterday 22:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Hamilton admits Mercedes fallout after horror Qatar race

  • 36 minutes ago
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
Qatar Grand Prix

FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton drops break BOMBSHELL as F1 star leaves team

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton embarrassed at Qatar GP as Verstappen SLAMS Mercedes star - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

F1 driver replacement target in Qatar Grand Prix 'talks'

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x