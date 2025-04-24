FIA release official statement over president's replacement choice

The FIA have announced president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's nomination for one of the organisation's most prominent roles.

The position of deputy president for sport is currently vacant following the shock resignation of Robert Reid from Formula 1's governing body earlier this month.

And it has now been confirmed that one of the leading figures in British motorsport, Malcolm Wilson, has been chosen by Ben Sulayem to replace the Scot.

An official statement posted by the FIA on X read: "The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has today announced that FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has nominated Malcolm Wilson OBE for the position of deputy president for sport."

Ben Sulayem added: "Malcolm has had a distinguished career in global motor sport. For over 40 years he has competed at the highest level both as a driver and technical partner to teams.

"This experience will be invaluable to the FIA and our member clubs as we continue to grow grassroots and professional motor sport, driving innovation in the sport to benefit fans, drivers and teams."

Wilson 'looking forward' to new challenge

Wilson is currently managing director of M-Sport Ltd, which has operated Ford's World Rally programme since 1997, and has won a host of titles throughout his stellar career in motorsport.

"The FIA has played a central role in my career, and I very much look forward to supporting the president and all the FIA family in its important mission," he said.

"There has never been a more exciting time to be in motor sport, and I know first-hand the benefits the sport brings to families and communities across the world.

"I look forward to working with the president for the duration of his current term of office, bringing our sport to new audiences and ensuring we deliver the very best championships for all our competitors."

FIA members will vote on the nomination at the extraordinary general assemblies and conference in Macau this June.

The news comes amid the ongoing fallout from Reid's departure, with Ben Sulayem's former right-hand man since hitting out at the culture within the organisation.

His views were echoed by ex-FIA chief executive Natalie Robyn, who recently spoke out on the many challenges she faced during her time there before she chose to resign last May.

