Ex-FIA chief slams 'unfair' treatment following shock resignation

A former FIA boss has hit out at the organisation over their 'unfair' treatment of him prior to his shock resignation.

Robert Reid stepped down from his position as deputy president for sport at Formula 1's governing body last week, citing a 'fundamental breakdown in governance standards' as one of the key factors behind his decision.

And the Scot has now provided further details of the obstacles he faced while working as FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's right-hand man.

In a post published on Substack, Reid wrote: “I spoke up when I felt fundamental principles were being eroded.

"I did so respectfully, constructively, and always with the aim of safeguarding the integrity of our sport. But doing so came at a cost.

“It became clear that raising legitimate concerns was not always welcomed and I experienced first-hand how challenging the status quo can lead to exclusion rather than dialogue.

"I don’t regret speaking up. But I do believe I was treated unfairly for doing so.

“Leadership matters. Governance matters. And trust, once lost, is hard to rebuild.

"If motorsport is to remain credible and thrive into the future, it must be governed not by control, but by collaboration. Not by silence, but by accountability.”

Problems mount for Ben Sulayem

Reid became part of the leadership team built by Ben Sulayem in 2021, but tension had been growing between the pair in recent years, as highlighted in Reid's damning resignation statement.

In response, the FIA issued their own official statement to media, saying: "The FIA is grateful for Robert Reid’s contribution to the FIA, and to motor sport more widely.

"The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to."

Reid is the latest in a long line of recent departures from the FIA, including race director Niels Wittich and leading steward Tim Mayer, who exited in November.

In the wake of his resignation, former FIA chief executive Natalie Robyn - who left her role in May 2024 - spoke out on her difficult experiences within the organisation.

In his post, Reid said he was 'very grateful' to receive so much support from around the world in the wake of his decision.

