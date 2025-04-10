Key FIA figure issues scathing resignation statement on eve of Bahrain Grand Prix

The deputy president for sport for Formula 1's official governing body has resigned with immediate effect ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

In a bombshell post to his personal Instagram page, Robert Reid announced his resignation, declaring that he could not continue in the role further, 'in good faith'.

Reid, who was also a World Rally Championship co-driver to fellow 2001 champion Richard Burns, delivered a scathing assessment of the FIA alongside his resignation, having been FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's second in command since he was assigned the deputy position in 2021.

FIA deputy president of sport drops public bombshell resignation

In the statement, Reid announced: "After deep reflection, I have made the difficult decision to resign as FIA deputy president for sport.

"I took on this role to help deliver greater transparency, stronger governance, and more collaborative leadership.

"Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them."

Reid was one of two figures barred from the latest meeting of the FIA world motorsport council alongside Motorsport UK chairman David Richards, with the pair reportedly refusing to sign a non-disclosure agreement at the request of Ben Sulayem.

Reid's statement concluded with a further honest admission: "Stepping away was not easy, however saying would have meant compromising what I believe in. This is about principles, not politics.

"Motorsport deserves leadership rooted in integrity, accountability, and respect for process. That's the minimum standard we should all expect, and demand."

In response to Reid's statement, the FIA issued their own official statement to media, saying: "The FIA is grateful for Robert Reid’s contribution to the FIA, and to motor sport more widely.

"The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to."

