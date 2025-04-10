F1 News Today: FIA announce McLaren inspection as ‘crazy’ team verdict emerges
The FIA have announced that Lando Norris' McLaren was inspected following last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.
F1 icon hints at 'scandal' in 'crazy' Red Bull verdict
Ex-Formula 1 star Jean Alesi has out at Red Bull over their 'scandalous' decision to ditch Liam Lawson after just two races.
Max Verstappen and 'equally bad' F1 rival set to team up off-track
Formula 1 championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were caught talking about their off-track plans following the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend.
Jenson Button's endurance racing adventure takes new twist
Jenson Button has revealed a stunning endurance running time, just weeks before a return to endurance racing.
F1 legend provides emotional update on wife's health battle
Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, missed his son's first race win of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the former Formula 1 driver undertaking some racing action of his own.
