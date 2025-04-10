close global

F1 News Today: FIA announce McLaren inspection as ‘crazy’ team verdict emerges

The FIA have announced that Lando Norris' McLaren was inspected following last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

F1 icon hints at 'scandal' in 'crazy' Red Bull verdict

Ex-Formula 1 star Jean Alesi has out at Red Bull over their 'scandalous' decision to ditch Liam Lawson after just two races.

Max Verstappen and 'equally bad' F1 rival set to team up off-track

Formula 1 championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were caught talking about their off-track plans following the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend.

Jenson Button's endurance racing adventure takes new twist

Jenson Button has revealed a stunning endurance running time, just weeks before a return to endurance racing.

F1 legend provides emotional update on wife's health battle

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, missed his son's first race win of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the former Formula 1 driver undertaking some racing action of his own.

F1 News Today: Ferrari boss teases Leclerc jealousy as Hamilton celebrates stunning win
F1 News Today: Ferrari boss teases Leclerc jealousy as Hamilton celebrates stunning win

  • Yesterday 21:30
F1 News Today: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges
F1 News Today: Red Bull absence confirmed as new FIA penalty threat emerges

  • April 8, 2025 16:06

African F1 grand prix takes new course as official deadline looms

  • 58 minutes ago
Horner reveals Tsunoda mistake which derailed Red Bull debut

  • 1 hour ago
FIA summon Ferrari and Mercedes ahead of Bahrain GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce McLaren inspection as ‘crazy’ team verdict emerges

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen Bahrain swap confirmed as axed Red Bull star seals new deal - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:47
Jeremy Clarkson proposes GENIUS idea to solve boring F1 races

  • Yesterday 22:56
