F1 News Today: FIA announce McLaren inspection as ‘crazy’ team verdict emerges

The FIA have announced that Lando Norris' McLaren was inspected following last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 icon hints at 'scandal' in 'crazy' Red Bull verdict

Ex-Formula 1 star Jean Alesi has out at Red Bull over their 'scandalous' decision to ditch Liam Lawson after just two races.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen and 'equally bad' F1 rival set to team up off-track

Formula 1 championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were caught talking about their off-track plans following the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Jenson Button's endurance racing adventure takes new twist

Jenson Button has revealed a stunning endurance running time, just weeks before a return to endurance racing.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend provides emotional update on wife's health battle

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, missed his son's first race win of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the former Formula 1 driver undertaking some racing action of his own.

➡️ READ MORE

Related