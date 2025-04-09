F1 legend provides emotional update on wife's health battle

Formula 1 icon Sir Jackie Stewart has shared an emotional update on his wife's ongoing battle with dementia.

Lady Stewart was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2014, and Sir Jackie has revealed watching her behaviour and language change during that time has been 'horrendous'.

The F1 legend said that the impact of this was the main reason behind his decision to found charity Race Against Dementia in 2016.

In a recent interview, the 85-year-old recounted the moment his wife of over 60 years forgot who he was.

"Just the other day it was time for dinner," he told the BBC: "She's getting up and I'm sitting close by, and she says, 'Where's Jackie?'

"That's the first time that's happened and that's only a few weeks ago. A bad feeling came over me."

Sir Jackie opens up on daily challenges

Lady Stewart received her life-changing diagnosis after an occasion where she lost control of her vehicle, and despite managing to escape injury, the incident prompted the couple to seek medical advice.

Now 10 years on, the former racer admitted that the couple go through many difficult days and moments, but that he has accepted that this is not an accurate reflection of who his wife truly is.

"I know that Helen doesn't mean it when she suddenly goes round and hits me, or the [specialist dementia] nurses," he said.

"She can hit somebody quite often, she uses language that she's never ever said in her life and it comes like that [clicks his fingers] and I say, 'Darling, darling, don't say that'.

"She says, 'Why?', and she'll give me a row for doing that. That's usually after 17:00."

His charity is funding the development of a new blood test trial to detect signs of frontotemporal dementia 10 to 20 years before it is diagnosed, which Sir Jackie hopes will empower families in their fight to find a cure.

The Scot is widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all-time, winning three drivers' championships in five years between 1969 and 1973.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton and Leclerc Ferrari jealousy teased as team confirm Bahrain switch

Related