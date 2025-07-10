Ferrari announce MEGA new contract for racing star

Ferrari have confirmed that one of their drivers has committed his long-term future to the team after agreeing a new multi-year contract.

Antonio Giovinazzi currently represents the Prancing Horse as an official endurance driver, and also occupies the role of the F1 team's reserve driver, providing backup to Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner axe triggers ANOTHER team principal change as Vasseur Ferrari disagreement emerges

In an official statement from Ferrari, the Italian thanked the team for continuing to put their trust in him, calling it an 'honour' to represent one of motor racing's most iconic outfits.

The ex-F1 racer said: "Eight years ago, I began my adventure with Ferrari, which for me is much more than a team: it’s a family.

"Renewing today means continuing a challenge that gets me charged up every day, in an environment where people, teamwork and ambition matter.

"Being an official driver in the WEC [World Endurance Championship] and the third driver in Formula 1 is a commitment that I am honoured and excited to undertake.

"I want to thank Ferrari for their continued faith in me: growing in these team colours is truly special.

"I can’t wait for the next chapters of this story, which I will embark on with the commitment, passion and hunger for results that have always been part of me."

Antonio Giovinazzi is currently an F1 reserve driver with Ferrari

Giovinazzi extends Ferrari stay

Despite never featuring for Ferrari in a grand prix, Giovinazzi is no stranger to fans of F1 having spent three seasons at Alfa Romeo, driving alongside former world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

But despite failing to forge out a successful career in the pinnacle of motorsport, he has proved his credentials in many other disciplines, most notably within endurance racing.

The 31-year-old's standout moment came at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he celebrated a first victory for Ferrari in the series in more than half a century.

He has also won top-class events at Imola and Spa, and is midway through his third consecutive FIA WEC campaign with the official Ferrari - AF Corse team.

So far in 2025, Giovinazzi has claimed two more victories in WEC alongside his #51 team-mates Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, with the team winning the 6 hours of Imola and Spa.

Locked in ✍️🇮🇹

Ferrari announces the renewal of the multi-year contract with @Anto_Giovinazzi, who will continue to represent the Prancing Horse as official driver in endurance racing and in the role of reserve driver for @ScuderiaFerrari.https://t.co/JBwNq6iyr6… pic.twitter.com/wYjhxe05Ri — Ferrari Hypercar (@FerrariHypercar) July 8, 2025

READ MORE: New Red Bull F1 team principal announced after Christian Horner SACKED with immediate effect

Related