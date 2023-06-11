Former F1 driver WINS Le Mans for Ferrari amid LATE DRAMA

Matthew Hobkinson

James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi claimed victory in the No. 51 Ferrari AF Corse during the epic Le Mans 24 Hour race – after the No. 8 Toyota Hypercar crashed with less than two hours left as it was battling for the lead.

The most famous endurance race in the world saw Ferrari claim victory for the first time since 1965 on Sunday.

Giovinazzi, a former F1 driver, impressed in what was his debut year in WEC. Both Calado and Pier Guidi have won at Le Mans before, but it is their first time doing so in the top category.

Things could have been far more tense for Ferrari, with the No. 8 Toyota Hypercar breathing down its neck with less than two hours to go.

But Ryo Hirakawa locked the rear brakes to send the car spinning, eventually making contact with the barrier and being forced to pit - a fatal error for Toyota's hopes of victory.

Elsewhere, the LM P2 Class was won by the No. 34 Inter Europol Competition, driven by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, and Fabio Scherer.

The No. 33 Corvette Racing team consisting of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, and Nicolas Varrone won the LM GTE Class.

Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 champion was also in action for the NASCAR Garage 56 entry. Alongside Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller, the former McLaren driver helped the team finish the race as they came home in 39th overall.

