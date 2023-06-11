CHAOS at Le Mans as rain causes FIVE cars to crash

Matthew Hobkinson

Rain caused CHAOS at the start of the Le Mans 24 Hour race as five cars skidded off the track in the same corner within moments of one another.

Following a bizarre incident at the start of the 100th anniversary of one of the most famous motor races in the world, things did not get much better for the drivers.

Rain began to intensify over the Porsche curves, but with the rest of the track remaining dry, conditions suddenly proved impossible for those behind the wheel.

Five cars entered the corner and not one of them managed to keep it on track in the wet. An LMP2 car careered straight into the outside wall, followed immediately by a Glickenhaus Hypercar that somehow managed to avoid making contact with a spinning GTE-Am Ferrari.

The No. 3 Cadillac also spun into the inside barrier before skidding back across the track. Finally, the GTE-Am-leading No. 86 Porsche following close behind went into the same wall the Ferrari had hit earlier.

A lengthy safety car period was then brought out to repair barriers, remove debris and allowed those entering the Porsche curves to take the section at a far safer speed.

With just five hours now left in the epic race, regardless of the winner, the start will be remembered for years to come.

