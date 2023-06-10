Le Mans 24 Hours: Race start time and TV channel

Dan Ripley

Saturday 10 June 2023 09:57

It's the 100th anniversary of the historic Le Mans 24 hour race and one of the world's most famous events is set to be one not to be missed.

Qualifying has thrown up intriguing times with Ferrari sensationally locking out the front row on their factory return to the top class after 50 years away.

Their nearest challengers are likely to be the previously dominant Toyota cars driven by former F1 drivers including Kamui Kobayashi and Brendon Hartley.

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button is also amongst those in action in the legendary endurance race.

Here is all you need to know heading into the race getting underway at the Circuit de Sarthe on Saturday.

Le Mans 24 Hour race 2023 start time

The race will get underway local time at 4pm which in the Uk will be 3pm, running for 24 hours before finishing at the same time on Sunday.

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday

How to watch Le Mans 24 Hour race 2023 on TV today

The following broadcasters have rights to cover the action from Le Mans, please check local listings:

UK: Eurosport and Discovery+/Eurosport player (and Quest for four hours in the night)

United States: MotorTrend

Australia: Eurosport

Canada: Discovery Velocity

France: Eurosport (La Chaine L’Equipe will show first and final five hours and section in the middle of the night. L'Equipe.fr will show full race.)

Germany: Eurosport and Discovery+/Eurosport player (RTL Nitro will show part of the race)

Italy: Eurosport

Spain: Eurosport

Belgium: Eurosport

Netherlands: Eurosport and Discovery+/Eurosport player (RTL7 - highlights only)

Poland: Polsat Sport News (highlights only)

Brazil: Direct TV Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

