Le Mans 24 Hours: Race start time and TV channel
It's the 100th anniversary of the historic Le Mans 24 hour race and one of the world's most famous events is set to be one not to be missed.
Qualifying has thrown up intriguing times with Ferrari sensationally locking out the front row on their factory return to the top class after 50 years away.
Their nearest challengers are likely to be the previously dominant Toyota cars driven by former F1 drivers including Kamui Kobayashi and Brendon Hartley.
Former F1 world champion Jenson Button is also amongst those in action in the legendary endurance race.
Here is all you need to know heading into the race getting underway at the Circuit de Sarthe on Saturday.
Le Mans 24 Hour race 2023 start time
The race will get underway local time at 4pm which in the Uk will be 3pm, running for 24 hours before finishing at the same time on Sunday.
Local time: 4pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): Midnight Sunday
How to watch Le Mans 24 Hour race 2023 on TV today
The following broadcasters have rights to cover the action from Le Mans, please check local listings:
UK: Eurosport and Discovery+/Eurosport player (and Quest for four hours in the night)
United States: MotorTrend
Australia: Eurosport
Canada: Discovery Velocity
France: Eurosport (La Chaine L’Equipe will show first and final five hours and section in the middle of the night. L'Equipe.fr will show full race.)
Germany: Eurosport and Discovery+/Eurosport player (RTL Nitro will show part of the race)
Italy: Eurosport
Spain: Eurosport
Belgium: Eurosport
Netherlands: Eurosport and Discovery+/Eurosport player (RTL7 - highlights only)
Poland: Polsat Sport News (highlights only)
Brazil: Direct TV Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
