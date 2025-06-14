The 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start times, schedule & how to watch FREE on TV

Find out when and where to watch the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours, the 93rd running of the French endurance classic - with fans in the UK being able to watch the race for FREE this year.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, held annually in France, is one of the most prestigious motorsport events in the world. From June 15 to June 16, 186 drivers across 62 teams will battle it out on the Circuit de la Sarthe, aiming to cover the greatest distance in a gruelling 24-hour period.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star summoned at Canadian Grand Prix as FIA disqualification verdict issued

For F1 fans, Le Mans 2025 offers an opportunity to see some familiar faces behind the wheel of a different beast. Ex-champions like Jenson Button and a host of former F1 drivers, including Mick Schumacher and Nyck de Vries, will be trading their single-seaters for the high-powered Hypercars.

These drivers will be joined by the likes of Robert Kubica, Antonio Giovinazzi, Paul di Resta and Stoffel Vandoorne, all aiming to etch their names onto the illustrious Le Mans winners list.

The event also holds a special place in motorsport history. It's one of the races that make up the prestigious 'Triple Crown,' alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

READ MORE: Every F1 driver competing in the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hour race

2025 Le Mans 24 Hours start times

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will start today, Saturday, June 14 at 4pm local time, and end on Sunday, June 15 at the same time. Find the start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 4pm Saturday

UK time: 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 12am Sunday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday



How to watch the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours on TV FREE today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action around the world:

United Kingdom: TNT Sports, Quest are showing the race for FREE (channel 12)

Europe: L’Equipe, Eurosport

United States and Canada: MAX, MotorTrend

South America: Bandsports, DirecTV Sports, Fox Sports

Asia and Australia: Eurosport, J Sports 1, StanSport, Doujin

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport



F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton suffers as Ferrari star CRASHES at Canadian Grand Prix

Related