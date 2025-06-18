close global

Ferrari driver goes on RAMPAGE after extraordinary crash

A Ferrari driver unleashed a furious rampage on an opponents car after a dramatic crash during the Michelin Le Mans Cup last weekend.

Whilst Ferrari were victorious in the main event - the 24 Hours of Le Mans - one Ferrari driver made headlines for slightly different reasons during the support event the Michelin Le Mans Cup.

In a GT3 sprint race, an incident occurred between Gino Forgione, who drives for Ferrari’s partner team AF Corse, and Josep Mayola, where Forgione was hit by the sister car at the Dunlop chicane and they both retired from the race.

However, the move prompted fury from Forgione who exited his car and stormed over to Mayola’s stationary vehicle, with the driver still inside.

The Swiss driver then repeatedly kicked the side of the No. 23 car, whilst pummelling his fists into the windows of the car and was eventually dragged away - still struggling - by the marshals.

Race directors reportedly evaluated whether to take disciplinary measures against Forgione, in light of disqualifying him.

Ferrari enjoy further success at Le Mans

In the main event however, Ferrari emerged triumphant with the AF Corse team of Robert Kubica, Ye Yifei and Philip Hanson, who finished 14.084 seconds ahead of the Porsche Penske team.

The Ferrari team of Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi finished third, with the final No. 50 Ferrari team of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen claiming fourth.

However, the No. 50 team failed post-race scrutineering and were disqualified from the 24 Hours of Le Mans for having breached rear wing technical regulations.

The disqualification means that the No. 50 team have dropped 48 points behind the No. 51 sister team in the World Endurance Championship, who currently sit in the lead of the championship with Giovinazzi, Calado and Pier Guidi.

