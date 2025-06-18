Ferrari DISQUALIFIED as late investigation verdict announced after Le Mans win

Ferrari have been dealt a devastating late investigation verdict after the Italian outfit claimed victory at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race last weekend.

It has been announced that the number 50 Ferrari 499P has been disqualified from the 2025 edition of the legendary WEC round after failing to pass the post-race scrutineering.

The Hypercar driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen initially finished fourth just 29.666s behind the race-winning number 83 car, but the team who lined up P4 have now been disqualified after the stewards confirmed their machinery was found to have breached technical regulations.

The decision was also announced in a post on the official WEC social media page on 'X' which read: "Ferrari #50 disqualified from Le Mans.

"The rear wing support was not in compliance with the deflection test indicated in article 3.8.7 of 2025 LMH Technical Regulations and the homologation for car 50."

The verdict means the order has now been shuffled days after the event concluded, promoting the likes of Cadillac Hertz Team Jota and Toyota Gazoo Racing up a place.

Thankfully for the iconic racing team, the disqualification did not impact the stunning victory of their number 83 AF CORSE, who brought home a third consecutive win in the endurance racing event after an astounding final stint from former F1 driver Robert Kubica.

Why were Ferrari disqualified from Le Mans 2025?

The number 50 car was found to have breached the rear wing regulations in two ways, with the stewards declaring that there were missing components on the rear wing and an issue with the machinery's rear wing deflection.

A statement from the stewards read: "Four bolts were found to be missing from the rear wing support, as per the car's homologation form.

"The team manager confirmed and accepted the non-compliance with the homologation specifications.

"A rear wing deflection of 52 mm was recorded during the post-race test, whereas Article 3.8.7 of the LMH Technical Regulations sets the maximum permissible deflection at 15 mm."

The team manager accepted the result of both breaches with no dispute filed, although it will significantly impact the number 50's 2025 WEC championship bid with the team now sitting 48 points behind their sister car in the standings.

