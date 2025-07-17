Sebastian Vettel confirms talks over major racing RETURN

Sebastian Vettel may have ruled out a return to F1, but the four-time world champion has confirmed talks with an alternative racing series which could continue his racing career.

Since leaving F1 in 2022, Vettel has moved away from racing and instead has used his retirement to invest in different projects, from an agriculture degree to social justice and climate initiatives.

Vettel remains a popular figure in the F1 paddock, and has been linked to a return on several occasions whether through Audi or Red Bull in an advisory capacity.

However, the German has confirmed he has no intention to race in F1, and instead was quizzed on a potential switch to endurance racing by German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

When asked whether he would consider competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans or the World Endurance Championship next year, Vettel revealed he was enthusiastic about the idea but there had only been preliminary discussions thus far.

“I don't want to rule out that something will come of it. There have been talks, but somehow it hasn't worked out yet,” Vettel said.

"In the past, I honestly wasn't that interested in endurance racing from my perspective as a lone fighter. Today I see it differently. I find it totally exciting, this team structure, sharing a car, making compromises."

Could Vettel switch to endurance racing?

Vettel took part in a endurance test with Porsche in 2024

In 2024, Vettel drove the Porsche 963 for an endurance test in Spain, where he completed a total of 118 laps over a total of 581 kilometres, but has made no further commitment to sportscars since.

However, the champion did state that the length of the WEC calendar would be preferable to F1 should he make a return to racing, and established a series of requirements regarding a potential drive.

"The right constellation at the right time, the right partnership, the right outlook," he continued.

"In motorsport, it's hard to say: I only drive half of the races. The WEC would actually fit in well with its eight races, which are also staggered differently to Formula 1."

Vettel also confirmed that he would not return to F1 as a driver, and heralded the crop of young drivers who joined the sport in 2025.

"Formula 1 is finished. At some point, the time will be ripe to leave the field to others. You can see that with the rookies,” he concluded.

“I think it's good that a whole bunch of them have now been replaced. It's not a vote against the old guys, but in favour of the young ones. In the past, I wasn't interested in which of the established riders no longer raced. The main thing was that I was allowed to drive."

