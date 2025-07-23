F1 circuit takes 'another step' towards shock comeback

Argentina are putting plans in place to make a surprise comeback to the F1 calendar in the future, according to the Mayor of Buenos Aires.

Grands prix were held intermittently in the nation's capital city between 1953 and 1998, with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher winning its most recent edition.

The Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Santiago has been a permanent fixture on the MotoGP schedule since 2014, but this year's event will be the final race at the venue ahead of the switch to the Autodromo de Buenos Aires Oscar y Juan Gálvez in 2027.

The venue is poised to undergo huge renovations as well as a track layout update which will allow for a capacity of around 150,000 spectators to attend.

And Mayor Jorge Macri believes this move could be a step in the right direction towards F1 returning to the city.

“We’re going to be among the world’s leading circuits, like Barcelona and Silverstone," he said, as reported by the Buenos Aires Herald.

"This year we were chosen as the 2027 World Capital of Sport, and today we’re taking another step toward consolidating our global leadership in the sport.

"But we’re not content with that, as we’re challenging ourselves to go further: it’s the first step toward applying again to host Formula 1 - this return confirms that we’re on the right path.”

The Brazilian GP at Interlagos is currently the only race held in South America

Can F1 accommodate another grand prix?

On the planned improvements to the venue, he added: “Starting in October, we will be undertaking a complete overhaul of the racetrack, including the track, paddock, pits, safety zones, and the incorporation of the latest technology.

"With this investment in infrastructure, security, logistics, and connectivity, we are positioning the Gálvez at the level of major racing venues, bringing it up to international standards."

The 24-race F1 calendar is already at full capacity, meaning the addition of any new track would force another to be dropped.

Next season, the Spanish GP will be held in Madrid for the first time, with the Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola being cut from the schedule.

Argentina is not the only country targeting a spot on the schedule, with Thailand and South Africa also investing big money in an effort to muscle their way in.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton 'emotional' as bitter rival takes aim at Christian Horner

READ MORE: Fans call for driver to be arrested after FLIPPING rival in insane revenge crash

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related