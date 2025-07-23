F1 star questions health impact of 'insane' race calendar
Racing Bulls F1 star Liam Lawson has raised his growing concerns over what he describes as an 'insane' race schedule.
The calendar has consisted of 24 grands prix for the past two seasons, with the sport's bosses always looking to attract new fans and sponsorships.
With new countries looking to be added to the current crop of destinations over the coming years, there is little wiggle room available to accommodate.
And Lawson believes the intense nature of F1 in 2025 means that drivers are at risk of becoming consumed.
Speaking to F1.com, he said: “Here, you’re forced to basically come out of a race weekend, especially on a triple-header, have a day to think about what just happened, and then you’re straight away thinking about the next race. You almost get lost in this world.
“I don’t know if it’s healthy or not healthy, but you just think about F1, the performance and the result.
"I sit here now and we’re nearly mid-July. The year has just gone. The fact we’ve done 12 races is insane, and they’ve just gone by like that."
F1 set for new-look 2026 schedule
He continued: “It does make a difference when you go into those little breaks, summer break and end of season, where you switch off. I find those moments quite weird.
"After too much time I get quite concerned that I’m not thinking about it… and you end up thinking about it!”
2026 will welcome a new addition to the calendar, with the Madrid Grand Prix set to be held over the weekend of September 11-13.
The move means the much-loved Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola in Italy has been replaced.
And it's not the only major change coming, with the Canadian GP and Monaco GP switching places on the schedule in an effort to streamline transport and reduce carbon emissions.
