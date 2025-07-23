F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'emotional' as bitter rival takes aim at Christian Horner
Lewis Hamilton is starting to 'put his foot' down at Ferrari following a less than impressive start to life at the Italian giants, according to one former F1 champion.
Bitter F1 rival takes swipe at Christian Horner after Red Bull sacking
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has taken a swipe at his bitter rival Christian Horner, after the ex-Red Bull F1 team principal was axed by his team.
The McLaren weak link that can let Max Verstappen back in F1 title fight
If Max Verstappen was a McLaren driver he would have the F1 title sealed at the halfway stage.
The 25 race calendar to solve F1's summer blues
F1 stars aboard their yachts in Sardinia. A disproportionate amount of drivers sporting Daniel Ricciardo resortwear! You’d be forgiven for thinking we’ve already had the summer break the past couple of weeks.
How Lewis Hamilton's arrival almost destroyed Ferrari
When Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move was first announced in February 2024, the main feeling from the outside world was one of shock.
