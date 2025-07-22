The McLaren weak link that can let Max Verstappen back in F1 title fight

If Max Verstappen was a McLaren driver he would have the F1 title sealed at the halfway stage.

Granted, this hypothetical scenario all depends on his team-mate, but something suggests that Verstappen would not allow a Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri type situation at his version of McLaren.

Thankfully for F1 fans, Verstappen does not race for the team, and Piastri and Norris have instead put on a thrilling show for spectators this summer.

Their collision at the Canadian Grand Prix provided late drama in an otherwise dull race, and their heart-in-mouth battle for the lead in Austria reminded us exactly why we fell in love with this sport.

For Norris and Piastri however, both incidents could have resulted in a double DNF with potentially detrimental consequences to their title chances. Yet, McLaren CEO Zak Brown seems unconcerned about this possibility.

Speaking to the F1 media ahead of Spa, he said: “It's the same rules. Race each other hard, race each other clean, and try to get as many points on the board for the team. Then it's up to them to decide who is in front of who.”

Look. We don’t want McLaren to impose team orders. How dull would that be? However, you’ve got to hope that the team have enforced strict guidelines for when Piastri and Norris do go wheel-to-wheel. Otherwise, a collision that wipes them both out of the race becomes inevitable.

And Verstappen will come swanning back into the 2025 title race.

Verstappen has 12 races to claim the 2025 title

Should McLaren impose team orders?

Two team-mates fighting for the F1 championship can work, albeit at the cost of their team principal's blood pressure.

Despite fireworks between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg from 2014 until 2016, a Mercedes driver claimed the title each year of their rivalry without sacrificing the team’s position at the top.

Where Mercedes differs from McLaren is that the Brackley-based squad dominated hybrid era, and had the best driver on the grid at their team, Hamilton (sorry Rosberg fans, if there are any still out there).

While McLaren have enjoyed an unassailable lead in 2025, Verstappen has shown on his day he can challenge Norris and Piastri with inferior machinery.

The Dutchman is only 69 points behind Piastri, which means three DNFs from both Norris and Piastri in the next three rounds could see Verstappen return to the top of the standings.

Brown however, seems convinced that this will not happen and references their conduct in Canada as an assurance Piastri and Norris can race fiercely until Abu Dhabi.

“I think the relationship they have is fantastic. We've put a lot of time and effort into building our team and having chemistry within the team, and that starts with the drivers,” Brown continued.

“I think you saw how they handled Canada, how they've conducted themselves, and I see no reason why they can't have a big battle all the way to the end.

"May the best man win, and I'm sure they'll shake hands and congratulate each other. Obviously, both of them want to win, but I see no reason why, knowing the personalities and the way they race, that they can't remain very good team-mates."

Brown and Andrea Stella have a better sense of Norris and Piastri’s character than we ever will, and if they ‘let them race’ we’ve just got to sit back and enjoy the rest of the season - I know I certainly will.

But, as the pressure mounts and the barriers close in at tracks like Baku and Singapore this autumn, the likelihood of mistakes will grow.

Should Verstappen clinch the title in Abu Dhabi, McLaren will be left red-faced; and we'll all know exactly where their season turned sour.

