Max Verstappen is just THREE races away from turning F1 on its head

Do not count Max Verstappen out of the F1 title race in 2025. Silverstone marked the halfway stage of the season, and for the four-time world champion the race could not have gone much worse.

A spin in the wet sent him tumbling down the order, when he could have produced another wet-weather masterclass to win against the odds over the McLarens.

In Red Bull’s current state, it is easy to declare Verstappen’s title race over; but in the next three races the Dutchman’s fortunes could transform.

Verstappen is only 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri which, although unlikely, if McLaren get double DNFs at Belgium, Hungary and Netherlands, and Max wins every race, he will be top of the drivers' standings by six points – 14 should the same outcome happen in the Spa sprint race.

Even if this does not happen, it is likely Piastri and Lando Norris will continue to take points off each other so that neither driver builds an unassailable lead at the top of the standings.

Red Bull will also bring major upgrades to the Belgian Grand Prix according to Helmut Marko, in one last attempt to ensure Verstappen's place in the 2025 title fight.

There is plenty of opportunity for Verstappen to find himself back in championship contention, even if he does not achieve three races consecutive race victories. With 12 rounds remaining, and a fifth world title up for grabs, 69 points is nothing for the champion.

Verstappen will fight back in Belgium

F1 2025 Drivers' Standings

Position Driver Team Points
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren234
2Lando NorrisMcLaren226
3Max VerstappenRed Bull165
4George RussellMercedes147
5Charles LeclercFerrari119
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari103
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes63
8Alex AlbonWilliams46
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber37
10Esteban OconHaas23
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls21
12Lance StrollAston Martin20
13Pierre GaslyAlpine19
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin16
15Carlos SainzWilliams13
16Liam LawsonRacing Bulls12
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull10
18Oliver BearmanHaas6
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber4
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 British Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren460
2Ferrari222
3Mercedes210
4Red Bull172
5Williams59
6Sauber41
7Racing Bulls36
8Aston Martin36
9Haas29
10Alpine19

