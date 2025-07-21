Max Verstappen is just THREE races away from turning F1 on its head
Do not count Max Verstappen out of the F1 title race in 2025. Silverstone marked the halfway stage of the season, and for the four-time world champion the race could not have gone much worse.
A spin in the wet sent him tumbling down the order, when he could have produced another wet-weather masterclass to win against the odds over the McLarens.
In Red Bull’s current state, it is easy to declare Verstappen’s title race over; but in the next three races the Dutchman’s fortunes could transform.
Verstappen is only 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri which, although unlikely, if McLaren get double DNFs at Belgium, Hungary and Netherlands, and Max wins every race, he will be top of the drivers' standings by six points – 14 should the same outcome happen in the Spa sprint race.
Even if this does not happen, it is likely Piastri and Lando Norris will continue to take points off each other so that neither driver builds an unassailable lead at the top of the standings.
Red Bull will also bring major upgrades to the Belgian Grand Prix according to Helmut Marko, in one last attempt to ensure Verstappen's place in the 2025 title fight.
There is plenty of opportunity for Verstappen to find himself back in championship contention, even if he does not achieve three races consecutive race victories. With 12 rounds remaining, and a fifth world title up for grabs, 69 points is nothing for the champion.
F1 2025 Drivers' Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|234
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|226
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|165
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|147
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|119
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|103
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|63
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|46
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|37
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|23
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|21
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|16
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|13
|16
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|10
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|6
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|4
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 British Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|460
|2
|Ferrari
|222
|3
|Mercedes
|210
|4
|Red Bull
|172
|5
|Williams
|59
|6
|Sauber
|41
|7
|Racing Bulls
|36
|8
|Aston Martin
|36
|9
|Haas
|29
|10
|Alpine
|19
