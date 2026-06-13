Why is F1 Barcelona race no longer called the Spanish Grand Prix?
Why is F1 Barcelona race no longer called the Spanish Grand Prix?
The Barcelona track is no longer the home of the Spanish GP
When fans tune into Sunday's F1 race in Barcelona, they might be surprised to find that it is not called the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is normally known as that, and has been the home of Spain's F1 race since 1991.
But this year, it is being called a much longer name; the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
It's the same track where drivers completed their first pre-season testing event earlier this year, so they know it well, but why has it had a name change?
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen speaks out on controversial FIA ruling, Monaco GP penalty saga rumbles on
Why has the Spanish GP changed its name?
It hasn't. But I can see why you might think that. This weekend's race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be known as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, despite usually being known as the Spanish GP.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has hosted the Spanish GP since 1991, but this year, it is a new street circuit in the country's capital that has that honour.
The MADRING Circuit will debut in September, and will be officially known as the Spanish Grand Prix.
On top of Barcelona and Madrid, the Spanish GP has had four other homes since joining the F1 calendar in 1951, with Pedralbes, Jarama, Montjuïc and Jerez all hosting the event whose most successful drivers are Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, with six wins apiece.
The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2032 after they announced a new deal last year. The track will rotate on the calendar with Spa-Francorchamps and will host a Grand Prix in 2028, 2030, and 2032.
F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:
Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, June 13, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|16:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|15:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|10:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|09:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|07:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|23:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|00:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|08:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|23:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|22:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|17:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|19:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|22:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|17:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|18:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|17:00 Saturday
READ MORE: F1 star claims Kim Kardashian 'setup' after Martin Brundle gridwalk snub
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Who is Harry Benjamin? The Sky F1 commentator replacing David Croft at the Barcelona Grand Prix
- Today 12:56
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix times and grid positions
Medical car deployed after brutal Ferrari crash at Barcelona Grand Prix
Max Verstappen claims landmark Barcelona win as Mercedes self-destruct
F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix FP3 times and positions
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 2 minutes ago
Medical car deployed after brutal Ferrari crash at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 14 minutes ago
24 Hours of Le Mans: How to watch live and FREE
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen claims landmark Barcelona win as Mercedes self-destruct
- 2 hours ago
Why is F1 Barcelona race no longer called the Spanish Grand Prix?
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix FP3 times and positions
- 3 hours ago
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june