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Why is F1 Barcelona race no longer called the Spanish Grand Prix?

Spain — Photo: © IMAGO

Why is F1 Barcelona race no longer called the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Barcelona track is no longer the home of the Spanish GP

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

When fans tune into Sunday's F1 race in Barcelona, they might be surprised to find that it is not called the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is normally known as that, and has been the home of Spain's F1 race since 1991.

But this year, it is being called a much longer name; the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

It's the same track where drivers completed their first pre-season testing event earlier this year, so they know it well, but why has it had a name change?

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Why has the Spanish GP changed its name?

It hasn't. But I can see why you might think that. This weekend's race around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be known as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, despite usually being known as the Spanish GP.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has hosted the Spanish GP since 1991, but this year, it is a new street circuit in the country's capital that has that honour.

The MADRING Circuit will debut in September, and will be officially known as the Spanish Grand Prix.

On top of Barcelona and Madrid, the Spanish GP has had four other homes since joining the F1 calendar in 1951, with Pedralbes, Jarama, Montjuïc and Jerez all hosting the event whose most successful drivers are Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, with six wins apiece.

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2032 after they announced a new deal last year. The track will rotate on the calendar with Spa-Francorchamps and will host a Grand Prix in 2028, 2030, and 2032.

F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Find the qualifying session start time converted to your local time zone below:

Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, June 13, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)16:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)15:00 Saturday
United States (ET)10:00 Saturday
United States (CT)09:00 Saturday
United States (PT)07:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)00:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)23:00 Saturday
China (CST)22:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Saturday
India (IST)19:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Saturday

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F1 Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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