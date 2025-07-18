F1 champion confirms season-end departure

An F1 champion has announced their departure from full-time racing at the end of the 2025 season, as they dial down their racing duties.

The 2009 world champion Jenson Button has competed in the World Endurance Championship as full-time entry for both the 2024 and 2025 season after signing a two-year deal with Jota.

Button recently celebrated a second place result with his No. 38 Cadillac Jota squad at the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo last weekend, with the No.12 team achieving Cadillac's maiden victory at Interlagos.

However, the 45-year-old announced that he will not continue with the Jota team in 2026, and has decided against competing in a full-time season.

“Life has got too busy with so many different things going on – it is a very busy schedule I have,” Button said.

“It is about time I start thinking about the future a little bit more, and I want to spend more time with my family.

“It is unfair as well to the team: I probably don’t have enough time to give to it, especially next year.”

However, Button has stated that he does plan to race in 2026, and continued: “I will be racing in something next year, but not a full season.”

Button dials down WEC racing duties

Button will leave full-time endurance racing

Button’s busy work schedule extends to a broadcast career as a Sky Sports F1 pundit, whilst also spending time with his young family at home.

The F1 champion is based in Los Angeles with his wife Brittny Ward and two children Hendrix and Lenny, and will step down from full-time competition to spend more time with them.

Button was also asked about a return to NASCAR after he made three Cup Series appearances in 2023 with Rick Ware Racing, and said: “Maybe, we’ll see.”

Jota boss Sam Hignett has not confirmed who will replace Button at the team for 2026, but did confirm the team’s current lineup would remain the same.

