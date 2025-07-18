close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button at the 2019 British GP

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button at the 2019 British GP

An F1 champion has announced their departure from full-time racing at the end of the 2025 season, as they dial down their racing duties.

The 2009 world champion Jenson Button has competed in the World Endurance Championship as full-time entry for both the 2024 and 2025 season after signing a two-year deal with Jota.

Button recently celebrated a second place result with his No. 38 Cadillac Jota squad at the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo last weekend, with the No.12 team achieving Cadillac's maiden victory at Interlagos.

However, the 45-year-old announced that he will not continue with the Jota team in 2026, and has decided against competing in a full-time season.

“Life has got too busy with so many different things going on – it is a very busy schedule I have,” Button said.

“It is about time I start thinking about the future a little bit more, and I want to spend more time with my family.

“It is unfair as well to the team: I probably don’t have enough time to give to it, especially next year.”

However, Button has stated that he does plan to race in 2026, and continued: “I will be racing in something next year, but not a full season.”

Button dials down WEC racing duties

Button will leave full-time endurance racing

Button’s busy work schedule extends to a broadcast career as a Sky Sports F1 pundit, whilst also spending time with his young family at home.

The F1 champion is based in Los Angeles with his wife Brittny Ward and two children Hendrix and Lenny, and will step down from full-time competition to spend more time with them.

Button was also asked about a return to NASCAR after he made three Cup Series appearances in 2023 with Rick Ware Racing, and said: “Maybe, we’ll see.”

Jota boss Sam Hignett has not confirmed who will replace Button at the team for 2026, but did confirm the team’s current lineup would remain the same.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related

F1 2025 2024 Jenson Button World Endurance Championship
Sebastian Vettel confirms talks over major racing RETURN
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel confirms talks over major racing RETURN

  • Yesterday 09:57
McLaren Loses Out on Podium Finish: Is Canada Their Achilles Heel?

McLaren Loses Out on Podium Finish: Is Canada Their Achilles Heel?

  • July 13, 2025 06:00

Latest News

F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • 15 minutes ago
Red Bull Crisis

Marko reveals 'intensive’ Tsunoda talks over Red Bull future

  • 30 minutes ago
F1 Analysis

The shocking F1 stat that proves qualifying doesn't matter

  • 1 hour ago
Latest News

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Shock Lewis Hamilton stat shows truth of ‘disaster’ Ferrari debut

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull Crisis

Max Verstappen REJECTS F1 comparison with upcoming Red Bull star

  • Today 08:13
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x