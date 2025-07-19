F1 News Today: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has suggested Red Bull could be in for a bleak future as he tips Max Verstappen for a hasty move to Mercedes.

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

F1 champion Jenson Button has confirmed his departure from full-time racing at the end of the 2025 season, opting to dial down his racing duties for 2026.

Lewis Hamilton domination triggers 'conflict' at Ferrari

Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner has claimed Lewis Hamilton's global stardom directly clashes with Ferrari's brand as the most iconic team on the grid.

Verstappen given boost after fending off F1 title rival to protect crown

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has successfully defended his crown as the very best in motorsport despite the F1 championship having only reached the halfway point.

F1 star admits 'frustration' over Mercedes contract failure

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has admitted 'frustration' over not being able to secure a contract with Mercedes after being axed by Ferrari.

Max Verstappen REJECTS F1 comparison with upcoming Red Bull star

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has delivered a word of warning to the driver who is quickly becoming the hot favourite to replace him in the future.

