F1 News Today: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision
F1 News Today: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision
Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has suggested Red Bull could be in for a bleak future as he tips Max Verstappen for a hasty move to Mercedes.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
F1 champion Jenson Button has confirmed his departure from full-time racing at the end of the 2025 season, opting to dial down his racing duties for 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton domination triggers 'conflict' at Ferrari
Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner has claimed Lewis Hamilton's global stardom directly clashes with Ferrari's brand as the most iconic team on the grid.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen given boost after fending off F1 title rival to protect crown
Four-time champion Max Verstappen has successfully defended his crown as the very best in motorsport despite the F1 championship having only reached the halfway point.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star admits 'frustration' over Mercedes contract failure
Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has admitted 'frustration' over not being able to secure a contract with Mercedes after being axed by Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen REJECTS F1 comparison with upcoming Red Bull star
Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has delivered a word of warning to the driver who is quickly becoming the hot favourite to replace him in the future.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton confirms worst-case scenario at Ferrari
- 44 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas takes on new role in unusual appearance
- Yesterday 22:58
Aston Martin and Mercedes handed defeat ahead of Belgian GP
- Yesterday 21:57
Max Verstappen tipped for hasty F1 exit as Red Bull head for bleak future
- Yesterday 21:14
Lewis Hamilton domination triggers 'conflict' at Ferrari
- Yesterday 20:29
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july