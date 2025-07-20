close global

Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Australia, 2025

Mercedes star admits 'QUITTING' consideration amid F1 difficulties

Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Australia, 2025

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has revealed that he questioned his path after he found it difficult to manage the sport alongside his studies.

The 18-year-old made waves when he was announced as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes for the 2025 season, and has to complete other important life stages alongside a F1 career.

Antonelli only acquired his driving licence in January this year, and completed his final year exams in June, passing everything to graduate.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, the Mercedes star admitted how hard it was to balance F1 and school, and how his mother’s belief in him kept him motivated in managing two major commitments.

"I did care. But it was difficult to manage Formula 1 and school, there were moments where I asked myself questions: ‘Do I continue or do I give up?’" he said.

"It was beginning to be a heavy situation being out all the time, but my mother pushed and I received help from the institute [Salvemini di Casalecchio di Reno] to make up for missed classes. But in the end I decided that at least I would try, and I succeeded.”

Antonelli had to balance schoolwork with F1

Will Antonelli race for Mercedes in 2026?

Antonelli currently does not have a deal with Mercedes for 2026 and beyond, despite the youngster’s impressive start to his F1 career.

The 18-year-old claimed his first pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, and stood on the podium for the first time with team-mate George Russell in Montreal.

However, if four-time world champion Max Verstappen is interested in signing for the team next season, Mercedes will have to make a difficult decision between retaining Antonelli or Russell.

On the one hand, Russell’s experience and calibre may ensure his place at the team in 2026; but his ongoing rivalry and often public feud with Verstappen could also hinder his chances of remaining at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Kimi Antonelli
F1 Standings

