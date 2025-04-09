Kimi Antonelli grabs new Mercedes... but he is BANNED from driving it!

Formula 1 rookie Kimi Antonelli has finally got behind the wheel of his new Mercedes, but he is currently banned from driving it.

The 18-year-old was in action at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend, but before then, he picked up the keys of his new Mercedes-AMG GT 63.

Unfortunately for Antonelli, who only passed his driving test in January, strict Italian laws prevent new drivers from operating internal combustion cars with a power limit over 75 kw, thus meaning he will have to wait before taking it for a spin.

Pictures published by La Gazzetta dello Sport showed the Italian posing in front of the blue sports car as he got a long-awaited first glimpse of his big-money purchase.

Italian rookie seamlessly steps into Hamilton's shoes

Antonelli has made a positive start to his F1 career having been handed the unenviable task of replacing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

Despite his inexperience, he has collected points on each of the three races so far in 2025, and has even got the better of his predecessor on multiple occasions.

This was the case most recently in Suzuka, where he became the youngest driver in the history of the sport to lead a grand prix.

His impressive tally of 30 points currently puts him fifth in the drivers' standings, one place behind team-mate George Russell.

The pair's performances in the opening weeks have seen Mercedes emerge as a surprise challenger to McLaren for the constructors' title, and it is they who lead the chasing pack behind the defending champions.

Attention now turns to this weekend's Bahrain GP, where scorching temperatures> are expected to play a significant part in proceedings.

