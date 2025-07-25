Mercedes star opens up on being 'lonely' in F1

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has admitted he experiences loneliness in F1, revealing just how important his school friendships have been to him this season.

Antonelli is currently competing in his rookie year in F1, and has performed well, scoring 63 points from the first 12 races of his career.

The 18-year-old has secured his first pole position in the sport - albeit for a sprint race - and his first grand prix podium, all while attempting to juggle his end of year exams at school.

Antonelli's youth was really showcased at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix earlier this year, when he brought a number of his classmates to the circuit to watch him compete at his home race.

And now the Italian youngster has revealed how important those relationships are, speaking of his loneliness within the sport.

"Well, I'm a normal guy," Antonelli admitted in an interview with Corriere Della Sera. "I had a great group of friends at school, and when I go back to Bologna, I try to spend as much time as possible with them.

"They're also Formula 1 fans; they always follow me. For now, I'm managing to stay in touch; human relationships are important. In my sport, I'm a bit lonely."

Kimi Antonelli secured his first F1 podium in Canada earlier this year

Antonelli under pressure in rookie season

Antonelli is sat up in seventh in the drivers' championship in his maiden campaign, just 40 points behind the vastly experienced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, whom Antonelli replaced at Mercedes.

The young Italian is only contracted to the Brackley-based outfit until the end of this season, however, and questions remain about Mercedes' driver line-up for 2026.

That's because the Silver Arrows have been linked with the signing of four-time champion Max Verstappen, a move that could leave either Antonelli or George Russell without a seat.

On form, you would think it would be Antonelli who is replaced in that scenario, but the 18-year-old is seen as the future of the team, while 27-year-old Russell has been embroiled in a fiery feud with Verstappen over the last few months.

Whatever the immediate future may hold, Antonelli is likely to be a superstar in F1 for at least the next 10 years, whether that be with Mercedes or another team, but his struggles at finding time for his school friends certainly won't get any easier.

