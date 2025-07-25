F1 Results Today: Hamilton suffers Belgian Grand Prix misery as Norris thrashed by team-mate
Ferrari's F1 upgrades failed to improve Lewis Hamilton's pace during FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend in the first and only practice session at Spa.
The seven-time world champion only managed the seventh fastest time before he reported a loss of power towards the end of Friday's practice.
Meanwhile, a mistake from Lando Norris on his soft runs ensured the Brit was eclipsed by his team-mate Oscar Piastri, who set the fastest time in the first practice session ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen.
La Source caught several cars out in FP1, where multiple drivers ran off the track after a lockup at the first hairpin.
FP1 also got off to a nightmare start for Williams star Carlos Sainz, who couldn't even complete his out lap before he was forced to return to the garage due to a fuel systems issue.
The Spaniard lost crucial running in the only practice session of the weekend, but luckily managed to return to the track for the final 30 minutes of practice.
Here are the results from the first and only practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix!
F1 FP1 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:42.022secs
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.404
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.504
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.576
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.906
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.957
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.063
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.090
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.098
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.100
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.195
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.239
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.240
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.448
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.456
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.548
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.907
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+2.470
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.825
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+3.055
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, the Belgian Grand Prix sprint qualifying will take place after FP1 on Friday, July 25, at 4:30pm local time (CEST). To read the complete breakdown of sprint qualifying times and how to watch in your location click here.
