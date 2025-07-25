close global

lewis hamilton, ferrari, 2025, sad

F1 Results Today: Hamilton suffers Belgian Grand Prix misery as Norris thrashed by team-mate

lewis hamilton, ferrari, 2025, sad

Ferrari's F1 upgrades failed to improve Lewis Hamilton's pace during FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend in the first and only practice session at Spa.

The seven-time world champion only managed the seventh fastest time before he reported a loss of power towards the end of Friday's practice.

Meanwhile, a mistake from Lando Norris on his soft runs ensured the Brit was eclipsed by his team-mate Oscar Piastri, who set the fastest time in the first practice session ahead of reigning champion Max Verstappen.

La Source caught several cars out in FP1, where multiple drivers ran off the track after a lockup at the first hairpin.

FP1 also got off to a nightmare start for Williams star Carlos Sainz, who couldn't even complete his out lap before he was forced to return to the garage due to a fuel systems issue.

The Spaniard lost crucial running in the only practice session of the weekend, but luckily managed to return to the track for the final 30 minutes of practice.

Here are the results from the first and only practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix!

F1 FP1 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:42.022secs
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.404
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.504
4George RussellMercedes+0.576
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.906
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.957
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.063
8Lance StrollAston Martin+1.090
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.098
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.100
11Carlos SainzWilliams+1.195
12Alex AlbonWilliams+1.239
13Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.240
14Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.448
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.456
16Esteban OconHaas+1.548
17Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.907
18Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+2.470
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.825
20Oliver BearmanHaas+3.055

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, the Belgian Grand Prix sprint qualifying will take place after FP1 on Friday, July 25, at 4:30pm local time (CEST). To read the complete breakdown of sprint qualifying times and how to watch in your location click here.

