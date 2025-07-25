F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
The F1 sprint race format returns this weekend for the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix to kick-start the final double-header before the campaign's summer break.
The 13th round of this year's championship heads to Spa-Francorchamps for the third sprint race of the season, with Ferrari fans on the edge of their seats over whether seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will be able to achieve another vital pole position in sprint qualifying.
The 40-year-old stunned the paddock earlier this year at the Chinese GP, securing both the sprint qualifying and sprint race victory in Shanghai, but sadly the Brit has not claimed a grand prix podium with his new team as of yet.
The second sprint of the season in Miami saw Hamilton's successor at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli, make history as the youngest ever pole-sitter in F1 history, taking the sprint qualifying pole.
If the first two sprint weekends of the season are anything to go by, excitement is to be expected in Spa this weekend as every point counts towards a championship battle that remains tight at the front between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
Introduced in 2021, the 100-kilometre Sprint race mixes up the traditional grand prix schedule and is held on Saturday after Friday's sprint qualifying. The traditional grand prix qualifying session then sets the stage later on Saturday for the main race ahead of Sunday's event.
As preparations for the third sprint of 2025 get underway, let's take a look at the sprint qualifying start times and how you can catch all the action from Belgium this weekend.
When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Belgian GP?
The third sprint shootout of the 2025 season kicks off at the Belgian GP today (Friday), July 25, at 4:30pm local time, ahead of Saturday's sprint in Spa.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Qualifying - Friday, July 25 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|16:30pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|15:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|10:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|9:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|7:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|12:30am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|12:00am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|11:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|10:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|8:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:30pm Friday
How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For those in Germany, RTL are showing the Belgian Grand Prix for free live on Sunday.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
