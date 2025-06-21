Antonelli in BIZARRE exchange after major test

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was immediately thrust into a bizarre situation after facing the final examination of his school career.

Antonelli hailed a new 'chapter' as he left the exam room, excited to just focus on racing now that his school exams were done, but Italian media were immediately in his face asking him questions on how the exam went.

F1 HEADLINES: SHOCK Verstappen team-mate verdict revealed as Sergio Perez set for return

The 18-year-old has vastly exceeded expectations in his rookie season in the sport, sitting seventh in the drivers' championship with 63 points from his first 10 grands prix weekends, and achieving his first career podium last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix.

On top of this, Antonelli became the youngest pole sitter in the history of the sport at the Miami Grand Prix, claiming the front spot for the sprint race.

At his home Imola GP, Antonelli invited all of his school mates to the circuit, and they were seen wandering around the paddock and supporting the young Italian, in a reminder of just how young the talented teenager is.

Now, he has been spotted coming out of a school exam room for the final time, and the young Italian had some confident words for Italian media.

"I did the best I could," he said. "Now I just have to wait for the results. I was pretty nervous because I didn’t have much time to prepare.

"This marks the end of my school chapter, and now I can focus entirely on racing."

Kimi Antonelli secured his first podium in Canada

Meanwhile, Alessandra Regina, the coordinator of Antonelli's class at the Salvemini di Casalecchio di Reno Technical Institute near Bologna, sung the driver's praises.

"While Kimi Antonelli has always had lots of sporting commitments, he never lost sight of school and he never lost sight of the goal of taking his final exams," she told ANSA news agency.

"We are very happy and proud that Kimi is taking his final exams with his classmates. He is a very humble boy and his classmates support him."

Will Antonelli be given a new contract?

While Antonelli has impressed with Mercedes, his long-term future in the sport is still not certain, with his contract set to run out at the end of this season.

The situation is the same with his much more experienced team-mate George Russell too, however, and it is believed to be only a matter of time before Mercedes opt to tie the two stars down to new deals.

Together, the pair have helped Mercedes to be McLaren's closest challengers in the constructors' championship, and the W16 is showing signs that it can challenge for race victories at certain circuits on the calendar.

Antonelli will be hoping to emulate his predecessor at Mercedes in Lewis Hamilton and claim at least one victory in his debut season in the sport.

kimi just after he finished his exam!! pic.twitter.com/zLZHMKGfJH — ًَ (@ikeuiku) June 18, 2025

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo coming out of retirement as F1 legend reveals new project details

Related