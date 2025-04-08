F1 stars set for scorching heat at Bahrain Grand Prix

The Formula 1 circus hits Sakhir this week ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2025 F1 season.

For all drivers, team members and media personnel, however, there is set to be a shock when they land in Sakhir, following the pleasant spring conditions at the Japanese Grand Prix last time out.

While a lack of rain over the past few weeks in Suzuka led to dried out grass catching fire on several occasions throughout the weekend, the temperatures were relatively cool, hovering around the 17 degrees Celsius mark throughout the weekend.

However, temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius are forecast for this week in Sakhir, with mid 30s expected by the time the weekend's action rolls around.

Media day on Thursday at the track is set to be pretty unbearable for those involved, with 40 degrees forecast for much of the afternoon, and that heat will also likely be a huge burden on team members setting up their garages, and event organisers getting the track ready for competition.

It is set to be slightly cooler by the time the action starts on Friday, but FP1 is still set to play out in around 32 degrees conditions in full sunlight with a zero per cent chance of rain, which will not be a pleasant experience for drivers.

Bahrain race set for cooler conditions

Of course, the nature of Bahrain being an evening event means that both qualifying and the race will be played out in more bearable conditions.

Temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius are forecast for lights out at 6pm local time on Sunday, and they will continue to drop under the clear night skies as the race progresses.

However, this rapid drop in temperature compared to the afternoon on Sunday also gives way for high levels of humidity, with around 55 per cent expected during both Saturday qualifying and Sunday's 57-lap grand prix.

F1 HEADLINES: New FIA penalty threat emerges as Red Bull absence confirmed

Related