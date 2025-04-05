Japanese Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED as fire hits Suzuka track

Qualifying for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix has been delayed after another grass fire brought out a red flag during Q2 on Saturday.

The issue has persisted across the weekend so far thanks to sparks flying off the titanium skid blocks of the F1 machinery, which was being picked up by the strong winds at Suzuka, causing the parched trackside grass to catch fire.

After the morning's practice session took place ahead of Saturday's qualifying, two red flags had already been waved as a result of the grass catching fire and spreading rapidly in FP3.

How many red flags have been caused by Suzuka fires this weekend?

After the problem persisted throughout Saturday's session, the FIA issued a statement declaring: "Ahead of qualifying, all available time and resources will be focused on further dampening the grass before the session."

Unfortunately, the issue persisted into qualifying, causing a seven-minute delay to the proceedings.

Q2 got back underway smoothly, although concerns remain over what the approach will be should the fires continue to break out during Sunday's grand prix.

So far this weekend, two red flags were waved on Friday during FP2 as a result of the issue and then another two fires red-flagged the session in FP3. In total following the incident in qualifying, five red flags this weekend have been caused by the fires before the main event has even got going.

