F1 Results Today: George Russell stuns at Japanese Grand Prix as red flags cause havoc

The last free practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix was halted twice on Saturday morning, following a chaotic four-red flag FP2 the previous day.

The session looked at though it may dissolve into farce when a red flag came out inside the first 10 minutes for a repeat of Friday's grass fires, despite the FIA insisting that they'd taken measures overnight.

However, the vast majority of the session ran under green flag conditions once that first fire was extinguished, with around 45 minutes of clean running until a second fire terminally red flagged the session with six minutes to go, denying teams a chance for practice starts for the second day running.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri topped the timing boards as expected, but George Russell pushed them hard, putting his Mercedes barely a tenth of a second behind on his qualifying simulation run and setting up a fascinating qualifying session.

Yuki Tsunoda once again made his promotion to Red Bull look like a reasonable decision, setting a faster time than both Racing Bulls – although in the case of Isack Hadjar, only by a single thousandth of a second.

F1 FP3 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:27.965sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.026sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.112sec

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.449sec

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.532sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.559sec

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.589sec

8. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.638sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.820sec

10. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +0.821sec

11. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.881sec

12. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +1.139sec

13. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +1.161sec

14. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.802sec

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.807sec

16. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +2.119sec

17. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +2.169sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +2.218sec

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.302sec

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +2.656sec



Show your support for McLaren’s rising stars! Gear up like a true fan with the latest Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri merchandise – shop now and represent your favourite driver in style!

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying will take place today (Saturday, April 5) at 7:00am BST.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA penalise team as Red Bull inspection takes place at Japanese Grand Prix

Related