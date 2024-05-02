F1 Miami Grand Prix: A detailed look at Miami International Autodrome layout

Here's a detailed look at the Miami International Autodrome circuit, home to the Miami Grand Prix since 2022.

F1's presence and popularity in the United States have been steadily growing in recent years, thanks in no small part to the hit Netflix series 'Drive to Survive.'

With the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, there are now three American venues hosting the pinnacle of motorsport.

One of these, the Miami International Autodrome, burst onto the scene two years ago on a 10-year contract, adding a touch of Floridian glitz to the motorsport world.

The city hosts F1 on a temporary street circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida - home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins franchise.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

Miami International Autodrome Track Layout

Since its debut in May 2022, this track has presented a fresh challenge for drivers, demanding a strategic and technical approach across its 5.412-kilometre length. Now let's break down the circuit sector-by-sector.

Miami International Autodrome layout. Credit: F1

Sector 1: Coming out from the pit straight, drivers charge into Turn 1, a medium-speed right bend, before they're tested with the left-hand kink of Turn 2.

From here, drivers can unleash some pent-up power through the long, full-throttle right bend of Turn 3, which is followed by a short straight and a left-hander at Turn 4.

After a quick flick right through Turn 5, drivers hurtle towards the complex of Turns 6, 7, and 8 - a long left-hander hairpin with three apexes.

Sector 2: After a short blast down the back straight and a minor right-hander at Turn 9, drivers must wrestle their cars through the flowing Turn 10 before they slam on the brakes for one of the slowest corners on the track - the tight left-hander at Turn 11.

A short burst of throttle precedes the right-hand Turn 12, then a left flick (Turn 13) sets the stage for the unforgiving chicane complex of Turns 14 and 15.

Sector 3: The final sector of the Miami International Autodrome is all about putting the pedal to the metal. Drivers blast out of the chicane and into the 90-degree left at Turn 16, which propels them onto another straight on the circuit.

This high-speed section provides a much-needed opportunity to overtake before the heavy braking zone at Turn 17.

The track bends to the left here, and drivers must wrestle their cars through the left-hand Turn 18.

The final corner of the lap is the wide Turn 19, a right-hander that guides drivers back onto the start-finish straight, ready to begin the battle all over again.

Miami International Autodrome - key facts

Circuit length: 5.412km

Number of laps: 57

DRS zones: 3

Race distance: 308.326km

Lap record: 1:29.708 - Max Verstappen (2023)



READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

Miami Grand Prix FAQ

Where is the Miami International Autodrome Circuit?

The Miami International Autodrome is located within the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How long is the Miami International Autodrome Circuit?

Miami International Autodrome is 5.412 kilometres long.

What time is the Miami Grand Prix?

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, May 5, at 4pm local time, which translates to 9pm in the UK.

READ MORE: Newey exit DATE revealed as Red Bull F1 chief set to leave

Related