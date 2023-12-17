Yara Elshebiny

The 2024 F1 season is set to be a historic one, with a record-breaking 24-race schedule planned across the globe.

The season will kick off on February 29 and run until December 8, 2024, with pre-season testing set to be held in Bahrain on February 21–23, just a week before the season-opening race.

The first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be held on Saturday nights instead of the traditional Sunday to accommodate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10.

The 2024 season will also see the return of the Chinese Grand Prix to the F1 calendar. The race, which was previously cancelled for a fourth consecutive year in 2023 due to strict COVID-19 measures in the country, is due to take place on April 21.

F1 2024 schedule

Here's the calendar for the 2024 F1 season, featuring the race dates, times, and key facts for each event:

Round 1: Bahrain Grand Prix

Race date: March 2, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

Laps: 57

Circuit Length: 5.412km

Lap Record: 1:31.447 - Pedro de la Rosa (2005)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 2: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Race date: March 9, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Laps: 50

Circuit Length: 6.174km

Lap Record: 1:30.734 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

2023 Winner: Sergio Perez



Round 3: Australian Grand Prix

Race date: March 24, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Albert Park

Laps: 58

Circuit Length: 5.278km

Lap Record: 1:20.235 - Sergio Perez (2023)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 4: Japanese Grand Prix

Race date: April 7, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course

Laps: 53

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Lap Record: 1:30.983 - Lewis Hamilton (2019)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 5: Chinese Grand Prix

Race date: April 21, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

Laps: 56

Circuit Length: 5.451km

Lap Record: 1:32.238 - Michael Schumacher (2004)

2019 Winner: Lewis Hamilton



Round 6: Miami Grand Prix

Race date: May 5, 2024 Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Miami International Autodrome

Laps: 57

Circuit Length: 5.412km

Lap Record: 1:29.708 - Max Verstappen (2023)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 7: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Race date: May 19, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

Laps: 63

Circuit Length: 4.909km

Lap Record: 1:15.484 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)

2023 Winner: N/A (race called off due to heavy storms in the region)



Round 8: Monaco Grand Prix

Race date: May 26, 2024 Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Laps: 78

Circuit Length: 3.337km

Lap Record: 1:12.909 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 9: Canadian Grand Prix

Race date: June 9, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve

Laps: 70

Circuit Length: 4.361km

Lap Record: 1:13.078 - Valtteri Bottas (2019)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 10: Spanish Grand Prix

Race date: June 23, 2024 Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Laps: 66

Circuit Length: 4.675km

Lap Record: 1:16.330 - Max Verstappen (2023)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 11: Austrian Grand Prix

Race date: June 30, 2024 Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Red Bull Ring

Laps: 71

Circuit Length: 4.318km

Lap Record: 1:05.619 - Carlos Sainz (2020)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 12: British Grand Prix

Race date: July 7, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Silverstone Circuit

Laps: 52

Circuit Length: 5.891km

Lap Record: 1:27.097 - Max Verstappen (2020)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 13: Hungarian Grand Prix

Race date: July 21, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Hungaroring

Laps: 70

Circuit Length: 4.381km

Lap Record: 1:16.627 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 14: Belgian Grand Prix

Race date: July 28, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Laps: 44

Circuit Length: 7.004km

Lap Record: 1:46.286 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 15: Dutch Grand Prix

Race date: August 25, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Circuit Zandvoort

Laps: 72

Circuit Length: 4.259km

Lap Record: 1:11.097 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 16: Italian Grand Prix

Race date: September 1, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Laps: 53

Circuit Length: 5.793km

Lap Record: 1:21.046 - Rubens Barrichello (2004)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 17: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Race date: September 15, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Baku City Circuit

Laps: 51

Circuit Length: 6.003km

Lap Record: 1:43.009 - Charles Leclerc (2019)

2023 Winner: Sergio Perez



Round 18: Singapore Grand Prix

Race date: September 22, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Laps: 61

Circuit Length: 5.063km

Lap Record: 1:35.867 - Lewis Hamilton (2023)

2023 Winner: Carlos Sainz



Round 19: United States Grand Prix

Race date: October 20, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

Laps: 56

Circuit Length: 5.513km

Lap Record: 1:36.169 - Charles Leclerc (2019)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 20: Mexico City Grand Prix

Race date: October 27, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Laps: 71

Circuit Length: 4.304km

Lap Record: 1:17.774 - Valtteri Bottas (2021)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 21: Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Race date: Sunday November 3, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Interlagos - Autodromo Jose Carlo Pace

Laps: 71

Circuit Length: 4.309km

Lap Record: 1:10.540 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix

Race date: November 23, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Laps: 50

Circuit Length: 6.201km

Lap Record: 1:35.490 - Oscar Piastri (2023)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 23: Qatar Grand Prix

Race date: December 1, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Lusail International Circuit

Laps: 57

Circuit Length: 5.38km

Lap Record: 1:24.319 Max Verstappen (2023)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



Round 24: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Race date: December 8, 2024

Race Start time: TBC

Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit

Laps: 58

Circuit Length: 5.281km

Lap Record: 1:26.103 - Max Verstappen (2021)

2023 Winner: Max Verstappen



When are the F1 sprint races in 2024?

While the format has yet to be decided, the 2024 F1 season will feature six sprint races to shake up the traditional weekend format and add an extra layer of excitement for fans.

The confirmed sprint races in 2024 are:

China - Shanghai International Circuit (April 19-21)

Miami - Miami International Autodrome (May 3-5)

Austria - Red Bull Ring (June 28-30)

Austin - Circuit of The Americas (October 18-20)

Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (November 1-3)

Qatar - Losail International Circuit (November 29 – December 1)



How to watch F1 live in 2024

The availability of TV channels and live streams depends very much on your location. Here's a rundown of the primary F1 broadcasters in some of the major global markets:

UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 2024 FAQs

When is the next Formula 1 race?

The next F1 race is the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for March 2, 2024, at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

When do F1 2024 tickets go on sale?

Ticket sales for the 2024 F1 season have already begun for some races. For more information, please visit the F1 website and the official websites of each Grand Prix.

How many races are in the F1 season?

The 2024 F1 season will feature a record-breaking 24 races, spanning from February 29 to December 8, 2024.

When is the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix is scheduled for July 7, 2024, at the Silverstone Circuit in England.

