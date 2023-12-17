F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix
The 2024 F1 season is set to be a historic one, with a record-breaking 24-race schedule planned across the globe.
The season will kick off on February 29 and run until December 8, 2024, with pre-season testing set to be held in Bahrain on February 21–23, just a week before the season-opening race.
The first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be held on Saturday nights instead of the traditional Sunday to accommodate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10.
The 2024 season will also see the return of the Chinese Grand Prix to the F1 calendar. The race, which was previously cancelled for a fourth consecutive year in 2023 due to strict COVID-19 measures in the country, is due to take place on April 21.
F1 2024 schedule
Here's the calendar for the 2024 F1 season, featuring the race dates, times, and key facts for each event:
Round 1: Bahrain Grand Prix
Race date: March 2, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit
Laps: 57
Circuit Length: 5.412km
Lap Record: 1:31.447 - Pedro de la Rosa (2005)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 2: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Race date: March 9, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Jeddah Corniche Circuit
Laps: 50
Circuit Length: 6.174km
Lap Record: 1:30.734 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
2023 Winner: Sergio Perez
Round 3: Australian Grand Prix
Race date: March 24, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Albert Park
Laps: 58
Circuit Length: 5.278km
Lap Record: 1:20.235 - Sergio Perez (2023)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 4: Japanese Grand Prix
Race date: April 7, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course
Laps: 53
Circuit Length: 5.807km
Lap Record: 1:30.983 - Lewis Hamilton (2019)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 5: Chinese Grand Prix
Race date: April 21, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit
Laps: 56
Circuit Length: 5.451km
Lap Record: 1:32.238 - Michael Schumacher (2004)
2019 Winner: Lewis Hamilton
Round 6: Miami Grand Prix
Race date: May 5, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Miami International Autodrome
Laps: 57
Circuit Length: 5.412km
Lap Record: 1:29.708 - Max Verstappen (2023)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 7: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Race date: May 19, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
Laps: 63
Circuit Length: 4.909km
Lap Record: 1:15.484 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)
2023 Winner: N/A (race called off due to heavy storms in the region)
Round 8: Monaco Grand Prix
Race date: May 26, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Circuit de Monaco
Laps: 78
Circuit Length: 3.337km
Lap Record: 1:12.909 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 9: Canadian Grand Prix
Race date: June 9, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Laps: 70
Circuit Length: 4.361km
Lap Record: 1:13.078 - Valtteri Bottas (2019)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 10: Spanish Grand Prix
Race date: June 23, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Laps: 66
Circuit Length: 4.675km
Lap Record: 1:16.330 - Max Verstappen (2023)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 11: Austrian Grand Prix
Race date: June 30, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Red Bull Ring
Laps: 71
Circuit Length: 4.318km
Lap Record: 1:05.619 - Carlos Sainz (2020)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 12: British Grand Prix
Race date: July 7, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Silverstone Circuit
Laps: 52
Circuit Length: 5.891km
Lap Record: 1:27.097 - Max Verstappen (2020)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 13: Hungarian Grand Prix
Race date: July 21, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Hungaroring
Laps: 70
Circuit Length: 4.381km
Lap Record: 1:16.627 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 14: Belgian Grand Prix
Race date: July 28, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
Laps: 44
Circuit Length: 7.004km
Lap Record: 1:46.286 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 15: Dutch Grand Prix
Race date: August 25, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Circuit Zandvoort
Laps: 72
Circuit Length: 4.259km
Lap Record: 1:11.097 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 16: Italian Grand Prix
Race date: September 1, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Laps: 53
Circuit Length: 5.793km
Lap Record: 1:21.046 - Rubens Barrichello (2004)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 17: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Race date: September 15, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Baku City Circuit
Laps: 51
Circuit Length: 6.003km
Lap Record: 1:43.009 - Charles Leclerc (2019)
2023 Winner: Sergio Perez
Round 18: Singapore Grand Prix
Race date: September 22, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit
Laps: 61
Circuit Length: 5.063km
Lap Record: 1:35.867 - Lewis Hamilton (2023)
2023 Winner: Carlos Sainz
Round 19: United States Grand Prix
Race date: October 20, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Circuit of the Americas (COTA)
Laps: 56
Circuit Length: 5.513km
Lap Record: 1:36.169 - Charles Leclerc (2019)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 20: Mexico City Grand Prix
Race date: October 27, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Laps: 71
Circuit Length: 4.304km
Lap Record: 1:17.774 - Valtteri Bottas (2021)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 21: Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Race date: Sunday November 3, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Interlagos - Autodromo Jose Carlo Pace
Laps: 71
Circuit Length: 4.309km
Lap Record: 1:10.540 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Race date: November 23, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Las Vegas Strip Circuit
Laps: 50
Circuit Length: 6.201km
Lap Record: 1:35.490 - Oscar Piastri (2023)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 23: Qatar Grand Prix
Race date: December 1, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Lusail International Circuit
Laps: 57
Circuit Length: 5.38km
Lap Record: 1:24.319 Max Verstappen (2023)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 24: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Race date: December 8, 2024
Race Start time: TBC
Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit
Laps: 58
Circuit Length: 5.281km
Lap Record: 1:26.103 - Max Verstappen (2021)
2023 Winner: Max Verstappen
When are the F1 sprint races in 2024?
While the format has yet to be decided, the 2024 F1 season will feature six sprint races to shake up the traditional weekend format and add an extra layer of excitement for fans.
The confirmed sprint races in 2024 are:
China - Shanghai International Circuit (April 19-21)
Miami - Miami International Autodrome (May 3-5)
Austria - Red Bull Ring (June 28-30)
Austin - Circuit of The Americas (October 18-20)
Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (November 1-3)
Qatar - Losail International Circuit (November 29 – December 1)
How to watch F1 live in 2024
The availability of TV channels and live streams depends very much on your location. Here's a rundown of the primary F1 broadcasters in some of the major global markets:
UK: Sky Sports
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 2024 FAQs
When is the next Formula 1 race?
The next F1 race is the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for March 2, 2024, at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.
When do F1 2024 tickets go on sale?
Ticket sales for the 2024 F1 season have already begun for some races. For more information, please visit the F1 website and the official websites of each Grand Prix.
How many races are in the F1 season?
The 2024 F1 season will feature a record-breaking 24 races, spanning from February 29 to December 8, 2024.
When is the British Grand Prix?
The British Grand Prix is scheduled for July 7, 2024, at the Silverstone Circuit in England.
