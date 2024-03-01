F1 is BACK and we have all you need to know about how to watch a record-breaking 2024 season live on TV.

The 2024 season kicks off in Bahrain, fresh off the heels of pre-season testing in the same location.

With a record-breaking 24 races and a surge of interest around the world, especially in the US thanks to Netflix's Drive to Survive, the demand to catch all the action as it happens has never been greater.

Our guide, whether you're a die-hard fan or a new viewer hooked by the Netflix craze, will steer you through the broadcasting landscape, ensuring you don't miss a single thrilling moment. From UK and US coverage to major global broadcasters, we have you covered!

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

How to watch F1 on TV around the world

Here's a rundown on all of the major TV markets, and their F1 coverage:

United Kingdom: F1's home turf remains firmly in the grip of Sky Sports, which holds exclusive broadcasting rights for all practice sessions, qualifying, and races until at least 2029.

Leading the charge are David Croft and Martin Brundle, whose voices you'll hear on both Sky Sports and F1 TV. Joining them on hosting duties are Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, and Rachel Brooks, and expect to hear from Damon Hill, Anthony Davidson, Naomi Schiff, Karun Chandhok, Nico Rosberg, Danica Patrick, and Jenson Button throughout the season.

And of course, no F1 coverage would be complete without Ted Kravitz. His iconic "Ted's Notebook" segments offer a hilarious and insightful look into the paddock, filled with insider gossip, behind-the-scenes moments, and yes, even the occasional awkward encounter.

However, grand prix highlights are shown free-to-air on Channel 4, offering a taste of the action for casual viewers. The British Grand Prix, a crown jewel of the season, also airs live on the channel.

United States: ESPN secured US broadcast rights in 2018, marking a significant shift from previous years. The company airs all race weekends live, as well as Sky Sports' coverage across its channels, including network ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU and ESPN Deportes.

Additionally, streaming services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer ESPN in their packages.

Here's a rundown of where to catch the F1 action in key territories:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, C4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1's global reach extends far beyond these highlighted nations. The official F1 website provides a comprehensive list of broadcasters worldwide, ensuring fans anywhere can stay tuned in.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

